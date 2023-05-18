Asia Market Update: NZ yields up post-budget, AU jobs disappoint; JP semis up on investment talk; US stocks rose amid focus on debt talks; Asia in the green.
General trend
- The first across-the-board green day in Asian markets for some weeks, as markets appeared to take cheer from earlier gains in Wall St on the back of potential progress in the US debt ceiling talks and WAL leading regional banks higher after it reported increased deposits levels for the week.
- All main indices in Asia but also sub-indices across financials, energy and tech are up strongly. But Japan’s Nikkei yet again led the way, smashing beyond the 30,000 ceiling to reach 30,667 shortly after opening - just 4 points shy of the high back in Sep 2021. Beyond that sits the all-time high of over 38,000 at the end of 1989.
- NZ Budget release saw NZ 2 yr yields +12bps after increased bond supply (a further NZ$20B over the next 4 years) and the NZ Treasury calling for no recession.
- Aussie jobs surprised on the downside for the first time since January, with a loss of 4.3K, while the unemployment rate also ticked to its highest rate since Jan at 3.7%.
- A significant depth and range of large international chipmakers announced they were lining up to invest in Japan today, helped by Govt incentives. The rolling announcement of large international tech players had a feel to them that Japan has not seen since the go-go years of the 1980’s ended in the lost decade of the 1990’s and the general stagnation that followed. Is PM Kishida’s G7 comment of a “historical turning point in International society” more than just hyperbole?
- Japan chipmakers Advantest (+7%), Sumco (+2%), Tokyo Electron (+5%) joined in the sentiment.
- Further, UK and Japan agreed to a historic "Hiroshima Accord" between the two countries, encompassing.
defense in the Indo-Pacific and a semi-conductor partnership.
- US equity FUTs are flat.
- Nearly at the end of earnings season. HK Tech indices are up over 1.5% ahead of BABA earnings tonight (BABA +3%).
- This week’s flood of Fed-speak will culminate with Chair Powell Friday 11am EDT.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 7,213.
- (AU) Australia May (Final) Consumer Inflation Expectation 5.2% v 5.0% prelim.
- (AU) China Ambassador to Australia: To resume imports of Australia timber [timber imports were mostly suspended in late 2020], effective from today.
- (AU) AUSTRALIA APR EMPLOYMENT CHANGE: -4.3K V +25.0KE [first decline since Jan]; UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: 3.7% V 3.5%E [highest since Jan].
- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 PPI Input Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.5% prior; Output Q/Q: 0.3% v 0.9% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Budget: Increases bond issuance programme by NZ$20B over 4 years; Sees annual GDP growth 3.2% in 2023, 1.0% in 2024, 2.1% in 2025, 3.1% in 2026 and 2.9% in 2027.
- (NZ) S&P notes that New Zealand public debt is not material to rating, cyclone costs could impact headroom [follows budget release].
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.7% at 19,702.
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.1 at 3,288.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9967 v 6.9748 prior [weakest CNY fix since Dec 7, 2022].
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B v CNY2.0B prior in 7-day reverse repo; Net CNY0B v CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF): Jan-Apr Fiscal Expenditures +6.8% y/y, Rev +11.9% y/y.
- USD/CNY Rises to 7.0077 [weakest CNY level since Dec 2nd, 2022].
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +1.1% at 30,432.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- (JP) UK PM Sunak to agree to historic UK-Japan "Hiroshima Accord" ahead of G7 Summit - statement.
- (JP) JAPAN APR TRADE BALANCE: -¥432B V -¥600BE (imports fall 1st time in 27 months, export growth slowest in 26 months).
- (JP) Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended May 12]: Japan buying of foreign bonds +¥1.1T v -¥635B prior; Foreign buying of Japan stocks: +¥808B v +¥373B prior.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida says Govt will work on expanding FDI into Japan after meeting with chip executives.
- (JP) Japan Industry Min Nishimura - talks regarding TSMC, Intel, Micron, Samsung, Applied Materials and others regarding possibly expanding in Japan.
- Micron reported to receive $1.5B from Japan to make next-gen chips; To bring EUV technology into Japan; expects to invest up to ¥500B in 1-gamma process technology over the next few years.
- (JP) Japan PM KIshida: Hiroshima G7 takes place amid historical turning point in International society.
- Wants to have frank discussions at bilateral meetings with world leaders, Japan-US-South Korea trilateral meeting.
South Korea
- (KR) Kospi opens +0.7% at 2,511.
Other Asia
- (TH) Thailand Move-Forward and 7 other parties have reportedly reached agreement on a coalition - financial press.
North America
- (US) APR HOUSING STARTS: 1.401M V 1.400ME; BUILDING PERMITS: 1.416M V 1.434ME.
- (US) House Speaker McCarthy (R-CA): Repeats debt ceiling agreement by Sunday is 'doable'.
- (US) President Biden: Confident we will get a deal on the debt ceiling and we will not default.
- (US) US Treasury Sec Yellen to discuss debt limit and banking system on Thurs (May 18th)- US financial press.
Europe
- (UK) BOE Gov Bailey: UK is experiencing second-round effects of inflation; Reiterates stance that MPC will adjust bank rate as necessary to return inflation to the target sustainably in the medium term; committed to the 2% inflation target - BCC speech.
- (UR) Turkey Pres Erdogan: Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal has been extended 2 months.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- ASX200 +0.5%; Hang Seng +0.9%; Shanghai Composite +0.7%; Nikkei 225 +1.7%; Kospi +0.9%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 flat, DAX flat; FTSE100 -0.4%.
- EUR 1.0830 – 1.0849 ; JPY 137.29 – 137.75 ; AUD 0.6632 – 0.6668 ; NZD 0.6238 – 0.6365.
- Gold -0.2% at $1,981/oz; Crude Oil -0.3% at $72.59/brl; Copper -0.2% at $3.7420/lb.
