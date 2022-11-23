General trend
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): Raises peak OCR to 5.5% in 2023; Looked at 75bps and 100bps.
- China PBOC Advisor Wang said: Limited room for China to cut interest rates.
- SGD declined on softer CPI.
- Equity markets rise.
- Small moves seen for the CN equity markets; Little impact from COVID-related headlines?
- S&P ASX 200 rises [Industrials gain on raised guidance from Qantas].
- Japan markets are closed for holiday.
- Xiaomi to report results after the HK close.
- BOK rate decision due on Thursday (Nov 24th).
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raises official cash rate by 75BPS TO 4.25%; as expected; Looked at 75bps and 100bps, increases terminal OCR to 5.5%.
- (AU) Australia sells A$900M v A$900M indicated in 1.25% May 2032 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.5253%; bid-to-cover 2.95x.
- (NZ) ANZ Bank expects RBNZ Peak OCR at 5.75% (v RBNZ view of 5.5%).
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Gov Silk: Neutral interest rate has risen, monetary conditions not as contractionary.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Chief Economist Conway: Tourism recovery stronger than expected, CPI expectations higher than anticipated.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Will be a shallow recession; Need to wage and inflation expectations to decline.
- (NZ) New Zealand Finance Minister Robertson: Economy faces significant challenges; global recession 'is on our doorstep'; Domestic economy able to stand up to global recession [comments ahead of RBNZ decision].
Japan
- Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.
Korea
- Kospi opened.
- (KR) South Korea Q3 Short Term External Debt: $170.9B v $183.8B prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.2%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1281 v 7.1667 prior.
- (CN) China Economic Daily: Reiterates should use targeted COVID controls.
- (CN) China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM): To cancel overseas development summit in Shanghai citing coronavirus.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net drain CNY69B v net CNY170B prior.
- (CN) Shenzhen in China to require 48-hour coronavirus tests in order to receive access to public locales.
- (CN) China PBOC Advisor Wang: 2023 GDP growth dependent on rollout of support measures; Support needed to lift market confidence and consumption.
- (CN) China Tianjin City [population ~14M] to conduct complete city COVID testing on Nov 24-25th.
- (CN) China city Chengdu [21M citizens] to conduct mass coronavirus testing from Nov 23rd through 27th.
Other
- (SG) Singapore Q3 final GDP Q/Q: 1.1% V 1.5%E; Y/Y: 4.1% V 4.3%E.
- (SG) Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI): Expecting flat q/q growth; Won't rule out some negative q/q growth.
- (SG) Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Monetary tightening will slow CPI momentum; Sees some easing in price pressures during H2 of 2023.
North America
- (US) US Senate Bipartisan group urges Biden administration to reconsider earlier decision to withhold Grey Eagle advanced drones supplies to Ukraine - US financial press.
- (CA) Canada Sept Retail Sales M/M: -0.5% V -0.5%E; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: -0.7% V -0.6%E.
- (US) Nov Philadelphia Fed Non-Manufacturing Regional Index: -13.6 v -14.9 prior; New Orders: -6.3 v -5.5 prior.
- (US) Nov Richmond Fed manufacturing index: -9 V -8E; Volume of new orders: -14 v -22 prior; Backlog of orders: -25 v -28 prior.
Europe
- (DE) ECB's Nagel (Germany): Sees a robust rate hike in Dec; Believes 50bps move is strong.
- (DE) German Chancellor Scholz: We must expect that situation in Ukraine will escalate further.
- (IE) Ireland Oct PPI M/M: 2.0% v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: 8.0% v 6.1% prior.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, closed, ASX 200 +0.7% , Hang Seng +0.5%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +0.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax flat; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.0324-1.0299 ; JPY 141.50-140.91 ; AUD 0.6659-0.6634 ;NZD 0.6192-0.6129.
- Gold -0.3% at $1,735/oz; Crude Oil -0.1% at $80.88/brl; Copper -0.6% at $3.5990/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0300 ahead of Eurozone/US PMIs, Fed minutes
EUR/USD clings onto recent gains above 1.0300 in early European trading, as traders await the Euro area preliminary PMIs for fresh impetus. The US Dollar licks its wounds, despite a cautious market mood. US data and Fed minutes eyed as well.
GBP/USD steadies below 1.1900 as caution prevails ahead of PMIs
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.1900, struggling in the early European morning. The US Dollar repositions ahead of the top-tier US economic data and the Fed November meeting minutes. China's covid woes and renewed Brexit updates keep investors on the edge.
Gold tests three-day low at around $1,730 as US Dollar decline stalls
Gold price has dropped to near three-day's low around $1,730.00 ahead of FOMC minutes. The precious metal has sensed selling pressure after testing the 23.6% Fibo retracement at $1,746.67. The risk impulse is displaying mixed responses ahead of the Fed minutes.
Deconstructing recent Bitcoin price crash as bankrupt FTX exchange’s assets go ‘missing’
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal fall due to the implosion of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. As a result, the crypto market took a tumble, leaving the exchange to file for bankruptcy on November 11.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: Will markets continue to price in a 50 bps Fed hike? Premium
The level of business activity in the US will come under scrutiny when S&P Global releases the preliminary findings of its US private sector business activity surveys for November, on Wednesday, November 23. Surveys' notes on input prices could impact the USD's valuation.