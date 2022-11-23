General trend

- Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): Raises peak OCR to 5.5% in 2023; Looked at 75bps and 100bps.

- China PBOC Advisor Wang said: Limited room for China to cut interest rates.

- SGD declined on softer CPI.

- Equity markets rise.

- Small moves seen for the CN equity markets; Little impact from COVID-related headlines?

- S&P ASX 200 rises [Industrials gain on raised guidance from Qantas].

- Japan markets are closed for holiday.

- Xiaomi to report results after the HK close.

- BOK rate decision due on Thursday (Nov 24th).

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raises official cash rate by 75BPS TO 4.25%; as expected; Looked at 75bps and 100bps, increases terminal OCR to 5.5%.

- (AU) Australia sells A$900M v A$900M indicated in 1.25% May 2032 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.5253%; bid-to-cover 2.95x.

- (NZ) ANZ Bank expects RBNZ Peak OCR at 5.75% (v RBNZ view of 5.5%).

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Gov Silk: Neutral interest rate has risen, monetary conditions not as contractionary.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Chief Economist Conway: Tourism recovery stronger than expected, CPI expectations higher than anticipated.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Will be a shallow recession; Need to wage and inflation expectations to decline.

- (NZ) New Zealand Finance Minister Robertson: Economy faces significant challenges; global recession 'is on our doorstep'; Domestic economy able to stand up to global recession [comments ahead of RBNZ decision].

Japan

- Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.

Korea

- Kospi opened.

- (KR) South Korea Q3 Short Term External Debt: $170.9B v $183.8B prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.2%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1281 v 7.1667 prior.

- (CN) China Economic Daily: Reiterates should use targeted COVID controls.

- (CN) China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM): To cancel overseas development summit in Shanghai citing coronavirus.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net drain CNY69B v net CNY170B prior.

- (CN) Shenzhen in China to require 48-hour coronavirus tests in order to receive access to public locales.

- (CN) China PBOC Advisor Wang: 2023 GDP growth dependent on rollout of support measures; Support needed to lift market confidence and consumption.

- (CN) China Tianjin City [population ~14M] to conduct complete city COVID testing on Nov 24-25th.

- (CN) China city Chengdu [21M citizens] to conduct mass coronavirus testing from Nov 23rd through 27th.

Other

- (SG) Singapore Q3 final GDP Q/Q: 1.1% V 1.5%E; Y/Y: 4.1% V 4.3%E.

- (SG) Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI): Expecting flat q/q growth; Won't rule out some negative q/q growth.

- (SG) Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Monetary tightening will slow CPI momentum; Sees some easing in price pressures during H2 of 2023.

North America

- (US) US Senate Bipartisan group urges Biden administration to reconsider earlier decision to withhold Grey Eagle advanced drones supplies to Ukraine - US financial press.

- (CA) Canada Sept Retail Sales M/M: -0.5% V -0.5%E; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: -0.7% V -0.6%E.

- (US) Nov Philadelphia Fed Non-Manufacturing Regional Index: -13.6 v -14.9 prior; New Orders: -6.3 v -5.5 prior.

- (US) Nov Richmond Fed manufacturing index: -9 V -8E; Volume of new orders: -14 v -22 prior; Backlog of orders: -25 v -28 prior.

Europe

- (DE) ECB's Nagel (Germany): Sees a robust rate hike in Dec; Believes 50bps move is strong.

- (DE) German Chancellor Scholz: We must expect that situation in Ukraine will escalate further.

- (IE) Ireland Oct PPI M/M: 2.0% v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: 8.0% v 6.1% prior.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, closed, ASX 200 +0.7% , Hang Seng +0.5%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax flat; FTSE100 +0.1%.

- EUR 1.0324-1.0299 ; JPY 141.50-140.91 ; AUD 0.6659-0.6634 ;NZD 0.6192-0.6129.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,735/oz; Crude Oil -0.1% at $80.88/brl; Copper -0.6% at $3.5990/lb.