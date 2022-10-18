Asia Market Update: Equities track gains on Wall St.; BOE said to delay Quantitative Tightening; NZ Dollar and bond yields rise on CPI; Key China data delayed.

General trend

- NZ swap market is pricing in >80% chance of 75bps RBNZ rate hike at the Nov 23rd meeting, follows hotter Q3 CPI data.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki said: Watching market moves today with high sense of urgency.

- US equity FUTs extend gains.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include J&J, Goldman Sachs, State Street.

- The 20th Communist Party Congress started on Sun, Oct 16th and to last until Oct 24th.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.3%.

- RIO.AU Reports Q3 Pilbara iron ore production 84.3Mt v 83.3Mt y/y; Iron ore shipments 82.9Mt v 83.4Mt y/y; Narrows FY22 Pilbara Iron Ore shipments low end of 320-335Mt.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q3 CPI Q/Q: 2.2% V 1.5%E; Y/Y 7.2% V 6.5%E.

- BXB.AU Reports Q1 Rev $1.35B v $1.29B y/y.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Dep Gov Bullock: 25bps increase warranted in Oct when taking data into consideration; Reiterates will do what is necessary to return CPI to target; Policy rate trajectory steeper than peers if required.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Oct minutes: 25bps and 50 bps arguments finally balanced; Smaller rate hike warranted as interest rates have risen sharply, impact of prior rate hikes still lay ahead.

- (NZ) RBNZ Q3 Sectoral Factor Model Inflation Index Y/Y: 5.4% v 4.8% prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +1.5%.

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥1.2T v ¥1.2T indicated in 0.800% 20-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 1.1230% v 0.8940% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.26x v 2.51x prior.

- (JP) Japan Industry Min (METI): Will support exports, domestic investments, and restarting Nuclear power plants; Will help mitigate impact from JPY fall.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Watching FX moves with strong interest, cannot condone speculative and excessive moves; will take appropriate action against speculative moves; No comment on any intervention has taken place since Sept 22nd.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) said to be planning to raise its FY22/23 (current fiscal year) CPI from 2.3% to the high end of the 2% area (yesterday after the close).

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Matsuno: Will impose additional sanctions on North Korea.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Specifics of Monetary Policy up to BOJ; FX Moves on various factors (questioned on US/Japan interest rate gap cause of weak JPY).

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Few people I met in Washington expected USD to continue rising against other currencies as is current; Rate differences not parallel with JPY in longer term.

Korea

- Kospi opened +1.3%.

- (KR) South Korea said to potentially ban short selling if the KS11 drops below 2,000 - Korean press.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +1.5%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1086 v 7.1095 prior.

- (CN) Shanghai Securities News: RRR unlikely to be cut in Oct, cut might come in Nov; notes the recent rollover of MLF funds.

- (CN) China Nanjin [est population >8.5M] has halted certain indoor venues due to increase in coronavirus cases.

- (HK) Hong Kong govt policy address on Oct 19th expected to announce more measures to support property market including easing visa rules and taxes on home purchases, which will also attract talent for companies - press.

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) purchased HK$785M to defend currency peg.

- Reminder: China Stats Bureau postponed release of Q3 economic indicators, including GDP data scheduled for Tuesday, Oct 18th as well as other economic releases scheduled for Oct 2022.

- (CN) China Securities Times: More cities have cut mortgage rates

- No new data release dates disclosed.

North America

- (US) Presidential Administration said to be planning an oil reserve release announcement during the week ahead of the November elections; to release another 10-15M barrels.

Europe

- (UK) Chancellor of the exchequer (fin min) Hunt: Will reverse almost all tax measures announced in Sept 23rd growth plan ('mini-budget'); energy price guarantee will not change until Apr 2023.

- (UK) PM Truss: Household energy bills most vulnerable and will be protected into next winter, looking at exactly how that can be done.

- (UK) Bank of England (BOE) said to delay QT until gilt markets calm- FT.

- (FR) ECB's Villeroy (France): ECB to hike at slower pace after deposit rate hits 2.0%; UK Crisis shows a risk of a vicious loop - FT.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +1.5%, ASX 200 +1.7% , Hang Seng +1.4%; Shanghai Composite +0.2% ; Kospi +1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +1.7%; Nasdaq100 +1.9%, Dax +1.1%; FTSE100 +0.8%.

- EUR 0.9866-0.9823 ; JPY 149.04-148.67 ; AUD 0.6330-0.6277 ;NZD 0.5705-0.5612.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,665/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $85.22/brl; Copper +0.6% at $3.4305/lb.