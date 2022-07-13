Asia Market Update: NZ bond yields declined following RBNZ decision; Equities trade mostly higher, modest moves seen; US CPI data due on Wed.

General trend

- Did BOK signal 25bp rate hikes going forward?

- Fast Retailing to report following the Tokyo close on Thurs.

- Rio Tinto Q2 production update to be released on Thurs.

- Taiwan Semi also expected to report results on Thurs.

- PBOC to hold briefing on H1 financial stats [7 GMT].

- AU jobs data due on Thurs.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Delta Air Lines and Fastenal.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.2%.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raises official cash rate (OCR) BY 50BPS TO 2.50%; As expected; Maintains rate path outlook.

- BSL.AU CEO of climate change and sustainability Stephens: It is a very exciting time for new technologies, but there needs to be a reality check about green steel, because there is currently no green steel being produced anywhere in the world - AFR.

- (NZ) New Zealand Jun REINZ House Sales Y/Y: -38.1% v -28.4% prior.

- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 1.75% Nov 2032 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.415% v 3.4942% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.52x v 2.77x prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%.

- (JP) Japan to indefinitely delay nationwide tourism incentives - Japan media.

- (JP) Japan Cabinet approval rating +8ppt to 65% (highest since Kishida took office) - Yomiuri poll.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.3%.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) raises 7-day repo rate by 50BPS TO 2.25%; As expected.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Rhee: Gradual 25bps rate hikes desirable going forward but pace of rate hikes may still vary.

- (KR) South Korea Jun Unemployment Rate: 2.9% v 2.8%e; Adds 841K jobs v 935K prior.

- (KR) Bank of Korea Gov Rhee to meet with US Treasury Sec Yellen on July 19th.

- (KR) South Korea expects to see up to 200K/day in new covid cases from Aug to late Sept - Korean press.

- (KR) South Korea Financial Services Commission: To extend corporate bond support program by Mar; Two state run banks to buy up to KRW6.0T in low rate corporate bonds and commercial paper.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.3%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.

- (CN) China Customs Official Li: Trade growth in May and Jun reversed declining trend in Apr; foreign trade in Shanghai returned to growth during Jun.

- (CN) Noted that buyers of 35 housing projects across 22 cities in China have stopped paying mortgages as of July 12th, this halt of payments may cause $83B in bad debt - press.

- (CN) China Military: US war ship entered Chinese waters, followed and warned the ship to leave.

- (HK) Hong Kong said to be considering conditional quarantine free travel by Nov – SCMP.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7282 v 6.7287 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY3.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY3.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

Other

- (TW) Taiwan Finance Ministry: To activate equity stabilization fund to intervene in the market amid recent equity price declines (after the close yesterday).

North America

- GOOGL CEO: Slowing hiring plans for remainder of the year, calling on employees to be more entrepreneurial - financial press.

- (US) Texas Grid hits unofficial demand record of 78.4 GW.

- (MX) Mexico to purchase 1.0Mt of fertilizer from US and 20Kt of milk powder - joint statement with Biden and ALMO.

- (US) US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said a release circulating online related to the Jun CPI report was a forgery [data due to be released on Wed, Jul 13th]– US financial press.

Europe

- (LY) Libya NOC announces lifting of force majeure on exports from Brega and Zueitina oil terminals.

- (DE) Germany Deputy Fin Min: To be 'off' of Russia coal by Aug 1st, off of Russia oil in Dec 2022.

Levels as of 01:00ET

- Hang Seng +0.7%; Shanghai Composite +0.4%; Kospi +0.6%; Nikkei225 +0.4%; ASX 200 -0.0%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.1%.

- EUR 1.0047-1.0023; JPY 137.26-136.68; AUD 0.6779-0.6742; NZD 0.6144-0.6106.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.1% at $1,723/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $95.62/brl; Copper +0.6% at $3.28/lb.