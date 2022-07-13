Asia Market Update: NZ bond yields declined following RBNZ decision; Equities trade mostly higher, modest moves seen; US CPI data due on Wed.
General trend
- Did BOK signal 25bp rate hikes going forward?
- Fast Retailing to report following the Tokyo close on Thurs.
- Rio Tinto Q2 production update to be released on Thurs.
- Taiwan Semi also expected to report results on Thurs.
- PBOC to hold briefing on H1 financial stats [7 GMT].
- AU jobs data due on Thurs.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Delta Air Lines and Fastenal.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.2%.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raises official cash rate (OCR) BY 50BPS TO 2.50%; As expected; Maintains rate path outlook.
- BSL.AU CEO of climate change and sustainability Stephens: It is a very exciting time for new technologies, but there needs to be a reality check about green steel, because there is currently no green steel being produced anywhere in the world - AFR.
- (NZ) New Zealand Jun REINZ House Sales Y/Y: -38.1% v -28.4% prior.
- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 1.75% Nov 2032 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.415% v 3.4942% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.52x v 2.77x prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%.
- (JP) Japan to indefinitely delay nationwide tourism incentives - Japan media.
- (JP) Japan Cabinet approval rating +8ppt to 65% (highest since Kishida took office) - Yomiuri poll.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.3%.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) raises 7-day repo rate by 50BPS TO 2.25%; As expected.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Rhee: Gradual 25bps rate hikes desirable going forward but pace of rate hikes may still vary.
- (KR) South Korea Jun Unemployment Rate: 2.9% v 2.8%e; Adds 841K jobs v 935K prior.
- (KR) Bank of Korea Gov Rhee to meet with US Treasury Sec Yellen on July 19th.
- (KR) South Korea expects to see up to 200K/day in new covid cases from Aug to late Sept - Korean press.
- (KR) South Korea Financial Services Commission: To extend corporate bond support program by Mar; Two state run banks to buy up to KRW6.0T in low rate corporate bonds and commercial paper.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.3%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.
- (CN) China Customs Official Li: Trade growth in May and Jun reversed declining trend in Apr; foreign trade in Shanghai returned to growth during Jun.
- (CN) Noted that buyers of 35 housing projects across 22 cities in China have stopped paying mortgages as of July 12th, this halt of payments may cause $83B in bad debt - press.
- (CN) China Military: US war ship entered Chinese waters, followed and warned the ship to leave.
- (HK) Hong Kong said to be considering conditional quarantine free travel by Nov – SCMP.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7282 v 6.7287 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY3.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY3.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
Other
- (TW) Taiwan Finance Ministry: To activate equity stabilization fund to intervene in the market amid recent equity price declines (after the close yesterday).
North America
- GOOGL CEO: Slowing hiring plans for remainder of the year, calling on employees to be more entrepreneurial - financial press.
- (US) Texas Grid hits unofficial demand record of 78.4 GW.
- (MX) Mexico to purchase 1.0Mt of fertilizer from US and 20Kt of milk powder - joint statement with Biden and ALMO.
- (US) US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said a release circulating online related to the Jun CPI report was a forgery [data due to be released on Wed, Jul 13th]– US financial press.
Europe
- (LY) Libya NOC announces lifting of force majeure on exports from Brega and Zueitina oil terminals.
- (DE) Germany Deputy Fin Min: To be 'off' of Russia coal by Aug 1st, off of Russia oil in Dec 2022.
Levels as of 01:00ET
- Hang Seng +0.7%; Shanghai Composite +0.4%; Kospi +0.6%; Nikkei225 +0.4%; ASX 200 -0.0%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.0047-1.0023; JPY 137.26-136.68; AUD 0.6779-0.6742; NZD 0.6144-0.6106.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.1% at $1,723/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $95.62/brl; Copper +0.6% at $3.28/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.1950 on upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1900, finding fresh demand following a big beat on the UK GDP data. The UK economy expanded 0.5% in May vs. 0% expected. The UK political uncertainty could limit cable's upside. The USD bulls take a breather ahead of US inflation.
EUR/USD steadies below 1.0050 with eyes on German/US inflation
EUR/USD is trading neutral below 1.0050, vulnerable around 20-year low, fade. Fears of economic slowdown, central banks’ aggression weigh on sentiment. US CPI for June will be crucial considering recently mixed data/events and Fed’s hawkish mood.
Gold Price steadies near $1,725 as falling wedge, US inflation tease bulls at yearly low
Gold Price (XAUUSD) retreats to $1,725 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal fades the early-day rebound from the yearly low while staying inside a weekly falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
Ethereum price repeats history due to these two hurdles
Ethereum price remains subdued by not one but two significant hurdles that have prevented an ascent for the past two months. The recent rejection comes due to a confluence of two outcomes.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!