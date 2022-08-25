Nvidia earnings released after the market close were in line with the downside-adjusted market expectations, but the current quarter sales forecast fell $1 billion short of expectations. Nvidia stock dived 4.5% in the afterhours trading, and brought forward the pricing of the ‘end of the chip shortage’. But, it is still too early to call the end of the rare chips, as chips for industrial use, cars and machineries remain difficult to find.
Elsewhere, stocks were flat yesterday. Even though the US futures are up this morning, the direction remains unclear, and conviction low before the much-expected Jerome Powell speech at the Jackson Hole meeting in the coming hours.
The dollar is off the early-week peak, gold and Bitcoin consolidate, while crude oil is preparing to test the 200-DMA to the upside. Hence, energy stocks extend gains along with nat gas and nuclear stocks!
