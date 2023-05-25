Share:

US stocks and bonds fell on Wednesday as the US politicians still didn’t seal a deal to raise the debt ceiling and the Federal Reserve (Fed) minutes showed dissatisfaction with the speed at which inflation slows.

And now Fitch threatens to cut the US’ AAA rating as the political theatre has real-life implications for the economy, and for investors. JPM now sees the US default risk at 25% - whatever default means for them.

US T-bills maturing on June 6th are now yielding above 6.5% while those maturing by the end of the month are yielding just around 3%.

The US dollar is better bid against majors and gold, crude oil tested but didn’t clear the 50-DMA on the back of a bin Salman led rally, while Nvidia beat both earnings and revenue expectations in Q1. The shares soared nearly 25% in the afterhours trading on relief that investors were not fully wrong on betting that Nvidia would be the winner of the AI craze as its chips are well suited for training AI machines by bombarding them with data.