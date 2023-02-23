Share:

Hawkish were the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting. They confirmed that the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are indeed not lying when they say that they will continue hiking the interest rates to tame inflation toward the 2% mark.

Both the US 2 and 10-year yields bounced lower from early-week highs. A part of it was perhaps explained by the rising tensions between the US and China after China said that their relationship with Russia is ‘rock solid’.

The S&P500 eased another 0.16%, Nasdaq tipped a toe into the bearish consolidation zone, but US equity futures are in the positive this morning, as the tech-heavy index is boosted by an almost 9% jump in Nvidia shares in the afterhours trading, after the company announced soft, but better than expected results.

Due today, the US GDP is expected to have expanded 2.9% in the Q4, which is a fairly strong number. A read above expectations will certainly boost the Fed hawks on the idea that the US economy is resilient enough to withstand more hikes, while a number below expectations could ease the hawkish Fed tensions.

But the days when bad news was good news are gone. At this point, we can’t really bet that a soft growth would soften the Fed’s hand. Only soft inflation could do that.