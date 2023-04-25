Coach shared #SMH breaking down and #NVDA weakening. Mike had shorts in #AMD and is scalping #DVN.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1000 as USD recovery gains momentum
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.1000 in the American session on Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment following the weak consumer sentiment data helps the US Dollar gather further recovery momentum and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD tests 1.2400 on renewed US Dollar strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell to the 1.2400 area on Tuesday. The souring market mood on disappointing consumer confidence data from the US provides a boost to the US Dollar, forcing GBP/USD to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Demand for safety maintains XAU/USD near $2,000 Premium
Financial markets turned risk-averse on Tuesday, helping the US Dollar to advance throughout the European session, to later extend gains after Wall Street’s opening. Still, Gold also found demand amid the dismal mood, with XAU/USD currently trading at around $1,990 a troy ounce, after posting an intraday low of $1,976.10.
Bitcoin price eyes retest of $30,000 as bulls reveal their hands
Bitcoin price shows a bullish setup in formation, hinting at an optimistic start to the week. If this technical formation plays out, BTC could be due for a quick recovery rally that could retest a key psychological level.
Microsoft’s AI boost to fade?
The recent excitement surrounding AI has resulted in some significant upside for Microsoft over the last few weeks. However, with earnings due out tomorrow is Microsoft in for an earnings shock?