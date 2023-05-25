Share:

Asia Market Update: NVDA lifts chip-related names in Asia; but debt ceiling uncertainty remains, as Fitch threatens downgrade; Traders also assess FOMC minutes; Hawkish BOK.

General trend

- Chip-makers in Asia started off the day broadly higher following Nvidia’s (+25% AH) earnings report with sharply higher guidance based on intense demands for its AI infrastructure.

- US equity FUTs sharply higher on Nvidia, the NASDAQ shot up 1.5%, with S&P500 up about 0.5%, where they mostly held their levels during the day.

- It was a different story, however, for Asia equities overall. Only the Nikkei rose on the day, while the other indices were all in the red. Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite again gapped down at the open and stayed down. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index is doing particularly badly, down by 2.3%.

- Traders took the message from the FOMC minutes that rates are likely to head higher [Fed futures currently price 65% for pause (v 72% d/d) and 35% chance for 25bps rate hike at June 14's FOMC decision].

- Fed Governor Waller indicated in a speech today wants to keep going on tightening.

- Fitch placed US 'AAA' Sovereign Rating on rating watch 'Negative'; US T-bill yields climbing to 30+ year highs.

- Despite a warning earlier in day from the China Securities Daily that there is no room for further sharp depreciation of the China Yuan, traders appear to be testing the PBOC’s resolve. USD/CNH fell again today, well beyond the PBOCs fix of 7.0529, eclipsing the 7.080 high earlier this week, falling just short of 7.09.

- Keep in mind tomorrow is a holiday in HK, [so potentially more yuan intervention could take place today, if it happens - as was reported by traders last Friday via Chinese SOE banks when 7.08 was threatened].

- The Bank of Korea (BOK) raised its terminal rate potential 25bps to 3.75%. As the Gov made these comments prices at of Korea 3-yr T-Bond FUTs fell 30 bps.

Looking forward this week:

- BOJ Gov Ueda scheduled to appear in parliament after 5:40 GMT today.

- Ongoing US debt-ceiling talks – the clock is ticking.

- Xiaomi expected to report Q1 results after the close today.

- US initial jobless claims tonight.

- Turkey rate decisions, to come later today, being ahead of the country’s General Election runoff on Saturday.

- Tokyo CPI Friday.

- Fri night US Core PCE and Personal Spending, followed by Consumer Sentiment.

- HK markets closed tomorrow for a national holiday (Buddha’s Birthday).

- Monday US markets will be closed for Memorial Day.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens -0.4% at 7,187 (AU) RBA's Jacobs: Decline in ES balances will be particularly rapid as TFF rolls off - will impact banks.

- (NZ) New Zealand RBNZ Gov Orr: Rates are restrictive, well above neutral.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens -1.0% to 18,930.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,197.

- (CN) Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) Party Secretary: To accelerate launch of futures [including aluminum].

- (CN) China President Xi: We will hold a third belt and road forum in H2 2023 - state TV.

- (CN) China Pres Xi: China offers Russia firm support in core interests; Want to take cooperation with Russia to higher level; Want to take boost cooperation with Russia on investment and trade - comments from meeting Russia PM in Beijing.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY7.0B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY5.0B v CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0529 v 7.0560.

- USD/CNY Rises above 7.07 [highest since Dec 2022].

- (CN) No room for further sharp depreciation of the China Yuan (CNY), unlikely that market will form a consistent bearish expectation on the yuan - China Securities Daily.

- (CN) China Press: Should focus on possible security issues related to AI.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.3% at 30,599.

- (JP) Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended May 19]: Japan buying of foreign bonds ¥964.7B v +¥1.1TB prior; Foreign buying of Japan stocks: ¥867.5B v ¥808B prior.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan 10-year JGB yield rises to 0.42% [highest since May 9th].

- (JP) JAPAN SELLS ¥700B IN 40-YEAR JGB BONDS; YIELD AT LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE: 1.3850% V 1.4650% PRIOR; BID-TO-COVER: 2.38X V 2.69X PRIOR.

- (JP) Toshihiro Nagahama, government panelist economist, says BOJ may abandon bond yield cap this year.

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens +0.1% at 2,570.

- (KR) South Korea Pres Yoon confirms plans to participate in July NATO Summit - Korea press.

- (KR) South Korea to attempt to launch Nuri rocket on Thurs., said to have fixed technical glitch - South Korea press.

- (KR) South Korea Apr PPI Y/Y: 1.6% v 3.3% prior.

- (KR) BANK OF KOREA (BOK) LEAVES 7-DAY REPO RATE UNCHANGED AT 3.50%; AS EXPECTED.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Rhee post-rate decision press conference: Decision to keep policy steady was unanimous; All 6 members "open" to a 3.75% as terminal rate (prior 5 members).

Other Asia

- (TW) Taiwan Pres Tai to meet with Australia Trade Minister Farrell May 25 - financial press.

- (VN) Vietnam Deputy PM: has no plan yet to adjust 2023 GDP growth forecast.

- (VN) Follow Up: Vietnam Central Bank (SBV) to meet with banks on rate cuts - local press.

- (SG) Singapore Q1 Final GDP Q/Q: -0.4% v -0.6%e; Y/Y: +0.4% v 0.2%e.

- (SG) Singapore Central Bank (MAS): Current policy stance is appropriate, to assess again in October.

North America

- NVDA Reports Q1 $1.09 v $0.92e, Rev $7.19B v $6.50Be; Guides Q2 sharply higher than consensus; Significantly increasing supply of data center products to meet surging demand.

- (US) Florida Gov DeSantis officially announces his candidacy for the Republican Presidential nomination on Twitter, as expected.

- (US) Fed's Waller (voter): Fighting inflation remains a priority; Does not support stopping rate hikes unless there is clear evidence inflation is moving down towards target.

- (US) FOMC MAY MEETING MINUTES: SOME NOTED IF ECONOMY EVOLVED ALONG PARTICIPANTS EXPECTATIONS, ADDITIONAL POLICY FIRMING LIKELY BE WARRANTED AT FUTURE MEETINGS.

- 05/24 (US) Yield on Treasury Bill maturing Jun 1st +19bps to over 7.46% [new high] – financial press.

- (US) US Treasury Sec Yellen: Reiterates that it's highly likely to run out of sufficient cash by early June, Intends to provide new updated timeline pretty soon.

- (US) GOP Debt Negotiator Graves: No progress on debt ceiling discussions.

- (US) House Speaker McCarthy: Could get a debt agreement in principle this weekend.

- (US) All 213 House Democrats said to have signed petition to force debt vote; Need 'some' Republican votes to proceed - press.

**Reminder: on May 22nd, House Democrats expected to have all 213 signatures later today under discharge petition that could be used for a clean debt-limit increase, but 218 number is 'still a long shot'.

- (US) Fitch places US 'AAA' Sovereign Rating on rating watch 'Negative'.

- (US) White House: Fitch report is more evidence default is not an option, reinforces the need for US Congress to quickly pass bipartisan agreement to avoid debt default.

Europe

- (UK) MAY CBI INDUSTRIAL TRENDS TOTAL ORDERS: -17 V -19E.

- (UK) BOE Gov Bailey: Will not speculate on where April inflation data leaves us in terms of forecasts.

- (SI) ECB's Vasle (Slovenia): Reiterates ECB must still raise interest rates further.

- (EG) Ship [Xin Hai Tong 23] has been grounded in the Egypt Suez Canal, tugboats are trying to re-float the ship; at least 4 other vessels are stuck behind the ship - financial press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 -1.1%; Hang Seng -2.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.9%; Nikkei 225 +0.4%; Kospi -0.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +1.3%, DAX +0.1%; FTSE100 -1.8%.

- EUR 1.0733 – 1.0757 ; JPY 138.84 – 139.70 ; AUD 0.6523 – 0.6549 ; NZD 0.6077 – 0.6115.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,957/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $74.06/brl; Copper flat at $3.5657/lb.