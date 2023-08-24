Share:

Shares in Asia appear set to make gains, taking cues from the positive momentum in US markets. The rally in US stocks and the retreat of Treasury yields followed underwhelming economic reports as the market fell back into the" bad news is a good " mode.

But encouragingly for equity investors, the weaker US data lens more weight to the argument for the Federal Reserve to pause its interest rate hikes.

In early Thursday trade, equity futures for Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong showed upward movement, mirroring the upsurge in US equities. Notably, the S&P 500 experienced a remarkable 1.1% gain, marking its most impressive day since June, alongside a 1.6% rise in the Nasdaq 100.

Early trading in Asia further built on these gains, with futures contracts and key US benchmark indices experiencing an upward spike due to the favourable earnings report from Nvidia Corp. This significant chip-maker, holding a significant position in both US benchmarks, saw its stock rise during extended trading. The positive earnings report projected quarterly sales to reach an impressive $16 billion, surpassing the $12.5 billion estimate put forth by analysts.

Today's action could be centred around a colossal beat-and-raise from GPU provider NVDA -- the company making the tools necessary to power the AI revolution that appears to be fast descending upon businesses and, eventually, the broader economy.

In the immediate sense, such a build phase may also benefit the 'shovel providers' of this 'gold rush' -- the companies that provide the computing power and tools necessary to build the models needed to compete. For this year, at least, NVDA has stood out as that hardware store on the prospecting hill -- the modern-day Levi Strauss, if you may.

Still, the gaudy NVDA numbers set a high bar, and we will no doubt hear screeches from the boom-to-bust crowd.