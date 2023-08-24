Shares in Asia appear set to make gains, taking cues from the positive momentum in US markets. The rally in US stocks and the retreat of Treasury yields followed underwhelming economic reports as the market fell back into the" bad news is a good " mode.
But encouragingly for equity investors, the weaker US data lens more weight to the argument for the Federal Reserve to pause its interest rate hikes.
In early Thursday trade, equity futures for Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong showed upward movement, mirroring the upsurge in US equities. Notably, the S&P 500 experienced a remarkable 1.1% gain, marking its most impressive day since June, alongside a 1.6% rise in the Nasdaq 100.
Early trading in Asia further built on these gains, with futures contracts and key US benchmark indices experiencing an upward spike due to the favourable earnings report from Nvidia Corp. This significant chip-maker, holding a significant position in both US benchmarks, saw its stock rise during extended trading. The positive earnings report projected quarterly sales to reach an impressive $16 billion, surpassing the $12.5 billion estimate put forth by analysts.
Today's action could be centred around a colossal beat-and-raise from GPU provider NVDA -- the company making the tools necessary to power the AI revolution that appears to be fast descending upon businesses and, eventually, the broader economy.
In the immediate sense, such a build phase may also benefit the 'shovel providers' of this 'gold rush' -- the companies that provide the computing power and tools necessary to build the models needed to compete. For this year, at least, NVDA has stood out as that hardware store on the prospecting hill -- the modern-day Levi Strauss, if you may.
Still, the gaudy NVDA numbers set a high bar, and we will no doubt hear screeches from the boom-to-bust crowd.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
When bad news is good news
Downside pressure in Chinese stocks and a run of softer PMIs out of the Eurozone, UK, and US were behind most of the moves in financial markets on Wednesday. Interestingly enough, all of this bad news was taken as a net positive by investors.