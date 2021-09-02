Why NSW could be locked out of Australia for some time.

Path out of Recession?

At the moment, NSW is the only state with a real "learn to live with" Covid policy. It makes sense, that if the other states manage to keep Delta down to small numbers, and even zero, then, why open their populations up to infection?

The reply, is of course, vaccination.

The vaccination policy is based on the Doherty Report, which may not have fully appreciated at the time the more aggressive nature of Delta. Refreshed data on this variant is coming to light every day.

What all the state leaders are belatedly learning, because it seems to be taking an odd amount of time for the findings in Israel, considered by scientists around the world to be the best indicator, to be conveyed by state health officers, is that vaccination efficacy wanes more quickly than previously anticipated.

Israel is recommending a third booster shot at just 5 months after the first two. The US CDC is now recommending the same. There does not seem to be much communication of this fact by the health authorities in Australia to the Australian people.

While the added logistical hurdle of needing third booster shots is significant, it is not insurmountable. Though, there is the challenge of maintaining 70% or 80% continued effective vaccination, as required by the Doherty report. A report that may be optimistic, not having fully incorporated the more aggressive aspects of the Delta strain. Israel has found that efficacy drops from near 95%, to just 16%, over six months.

Not only may it be far more difficult to maintain 70% or 80% continuous vaccination than anticipated, but those levels may be too low for the real world requirement to counter Delta in any case.

All of this information is readily available in the most respected publications and media outlets around the world, but is oddly missing, even totally left out, of the Australian debate.

The rush to provide the public with hope and a clear path to freedom, may, as it turns out, cause more economic problems for the nation over the coming 1-3 years. Not getting the policy response correctly tuned will elongate the economic malaise.

In Australia, everyone was directed to the Doherty Report. While an excellent report, it is not the international gold standard or state of the art medical knowledge on the subject of Delta.

Delta is an on-going learning and research challenge. In Australia, we seem to be frozen in time. This is not the case for our scientific community, but for others, it does seem to be the case of hanging absolutely everything on a momentary glimmer of hope, and stopping there.

There is no doubt vaccinations help. The question is, do they help enough and last long enough, to indeed allow a more normal opening up without undue sacrifice and hospital over-flow.

This is not a pro-lockdown observation. The challenges are extreme and will be on-going. The answers complex.

The true light at the end of the tunnel, is that eventually all such pandemics reach a point of equilibrium, and from there, herd immunity becomes established. Vaccines are a way of getting there more quickly, but the effect may not be as sustained. They do help, but alone they are most likely insufficient.

The most advanced in vaccinations nation on earth, is currently pushing hard and incorporating third booster shots at the five month mark. Mandatory mask wearing is also in place, and even lockdowns are again under discussion. This is what happens when you open up too quickly to Delta, after just two shots.

Perhaps third booster shots and continuous mask wearing for all, is what our leaders should be preparing the Australian public for.

To leave the current vaccination process open to disappointment further down the track, when offering two shots as "how we get out of this" and discriminating harshly against the un-vaccinated, could well result in significant backlash when it is eventually announced that much more is required.

It is quite clear from both Israel and the USA, that opening up with even high rates of vaccination will lead to a tremendous case number surge and also hospitalisations. 59% of people hospitalised in Israel have had two shots.

As this reality dawns on the various state governments of Australia, it is highly unlikely the Federal Government agreement on what they do at 70% and 80% vaccination levels, will be honoured.

The economic isolation impact of NSW on the rest of Australia, should Victoria join the other States in having effectively suppressed Delta, will be extreme and it will be of lengthy duration.

Australia is faced with peaking export income, due to reduced commodity prices and tremendous damage having been done to our relationship with China, at the very same time as either the real spread of Delta, or the impasse of lockdowns, crunches our economy further.

There is no early return to normal for NSW. Not now. The other states will have good reason to maintain border closures, in spite of the Federal governments adherence to the Doherty plan.

Unfortunately, we entered recession some time back. We need policies that are appropriate to this reality. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we should not kid ourselves as to how long the tunnel is.

Australia's recession can be long lasting. Q3, Q4, Q1.

Appropriate policies will surpass wishful thinking in getting us to the light.