At the National People’s Congress, China settled for a growth target of 5% in 2023. It was at the low end of expectations and suggests that China will not deliver major stimulus this year, but has an eye on long-term sustainability of growth.

We still look for 5.5% growth this year, though, but with risks now more balanced rather than to the upside. The softer target reduces some of the global inflation concerns from the Chinese reopening, but not all of them.

On Taiwan, there was no change in position. China still highlights working for a peaceful reunification and take steps to oppose Taiwan independence. There was no sign of a change in time line as some reports had signalled before the Congress.

Key points from the NPC

The main news from the Work Report was the lower-than-expected growth target of 5.0%. Our expectation was 5.5% while numbers up to 6% had been mentioned by some sources ahead of the Congress. So why did China settle for a ‘low’ growth target? We cannot know for sure but a few explanations could be: 1) after missing the target significantly in 2022 with realized growth at 3.0% vs. a target of 5.5%, China wants a target it feels more confident it can realize. 2) China wants to leave room for new headwinds such as a possible global recession or new significant export restrictions by the US. 3) China wants to balance short-term needs of higher growth with long-term goals of a sustainable development. Hence, it does not want to splash out too much money now that can hurt long-term growth. The signal of modesty eases some of the concerns China could turn an inflationary force for the world this year, while the inflation battle has not yet been won by many central banks.

Despite the more modest target, we still look for 5.5% growth this year. Before the Congress we saw rising upside risks to our forecast, but now see it as more balanced. The economy has gotten off to a strong start to the year as witnessed by the sharp turnaround in PMI’s and high-frequency data. Given the moderate growth target, we expect less stimulus this year but with the cloud of uncertainty from zero-covid policy out of the way, there is still room for a decent recovery as people stop saving as much as over the past year and employment gains lift household incomes. Home sales should benefit from lower mortgage rates and reduced uncertainty while private businesses are set to raise investments amid an improved growth outlook.

The Work Report also repeated the message of support to the private sector. It stressed the goal of “boosting market confidence” and that the government “should encourage and support the private sector and private businesses in growing and expanding”.

On opening-up, China has been eager lately to show that it is open for business and tried to repair the damage from the past years lockdowns and entry restrictions. Under the headline of “Intensifying efforts to attract and utilize foreign investment”, the report said that “We should expand market access and continue to open up the modern services sector. We should ensure national treatment for foreign-funded companies”.

