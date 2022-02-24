For much of the year, investors have been chipping away at pandemic longs and trying to normalize portfolios. That meant cutting the stay-at-home basket, selling into USD upswings, buying back EUR, cutting back CHF and JPY longs, and reducing the net long and slowing switching short in Treasuries.
The escalation in Ukraine tensions started to turn that sentiment, and in the past 24 hours, the markets have switched back to risk-off trades.
One of the glaring issues for the S&P 500 is the street monetized early-year hedges in the mid to late January decline (10% drop in the S&P), but new hedges weren’t especially re-established. Hence, the market looks woefully under-protected.
It was quite the turnaround for equities on the day, with e-mini futures turning a decent gain into huge losses. It would be easy to write off the move to Russia-related noise, but the ongoing cost of living squeeze is definitely on investors’ minds.
How much is priced in ?
Whenever a war headline hits or something terrible is about to happen, that is typically the question asked around global trading rooms. From my experience in both quant and voice trading, it’s impossible to answer but stating as much isn’t an option. Interday trading is just gambling, only worse, because, with most games of chance, it’s possible to quantify the odds. Not so much with geopolitical uncertainty.
But another huge problem in the market right now is the lack of position-taking at the institutional level. Instead, dealer flows are accelerants, exacerbating directional moves as dips are sold and rips are bought. Indeed, this is the opposite of the virtuous dynamic in which the same flows insulate stocks via what amounts to synthetic dip-buying and rally-selling.
Gold
The path of least resistance for gold today points towards buying on dips; however, this current eruption of geopolitical risk is severe enough to rank amongst the historical crisis events which have driven gold safe-haven demand and ultimately could take gold over the top.
Oil
Bid on the dip, for now, seems to be the market’s modus operandi making short trades a $2.00 win at best, and in my opinion, not a great risk-reward in this market with a possible knee jerk to Brent Crude $110 if rockets fly. However, I’m sticking with selling on rallies but keeping risk on a very short leash ( stops tight), and here is why.
ACCORDING TO A REPORT IN THE WASHINGTON POST, the US is contemplating additional releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool oil prices.
Although it could drive the market lower in kneejerk fashion, recent history suggests this would have no lasting impact on oil prices. If the Biden administration is genuinely concerned about high fuel prices, there may be more discussion of a possible export ban, which would reduce domestic prices but cause prices to spike elsewhere – and the US would make no friends.
The three levers that would have a lasting impact are measures to stimulate US exploration/production (politically challenging), progress on a new nuclear deal with Iran or de-escalation of the Russia/Ukraine situation.
However, media reports state Iran is moving more Oil into tankers in preparation for a new nuclear deal and the possible lifting of sanctions. Kepler analysis reportedly shows 103Mb in tankers ready to be shipped, up 30MB since early December. Indeed, this means Iran will have no trouble adding a considerable amount to global supply even if production takes a while to ramp back up to the pre-sanctions level of ~3.8mb/d (from ~2.5mb/d average in January).
Asia FX
Although the Bank of Korea left its policy rate unchanged at 1.25%, steep upgrades to its CPI forecasts (2022: 3.1% vs 2%; 2023: 2% vs 1.7%) indicate there are more hikes to come. The KOSPI, KTBs, and KRW are all weaker.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.