I warned this morning about follow through buying in the USD with the presence of a bearish Cypher pattern. We have seen poor employment figures from the US and a move to the downside in the USD.
Is it time to join the train? Yes, but not now. I think we will see a correction higher in the USD to offer better entries. It is all about confluence and convergence.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.2150 after Nonfarm Payrolls miss estimates
EUR/USD has leaped above 1.2150, benefiting from dollar weakness related to the US jobs report. Nonfarm Payrolls grew by only 559K in May, below 664K and on top of meager revisions. Wage growth is a silver lining for the dollar.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD has advanced above 1.4150 after the US reported an increase of only 559K jobs in May, below expectations. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
Wake Up Wall Street: Jobs report means no taper just yet but growth ticking along nicely
The US employment report gave the markets just about what they wanted, job growth but not too much to worry about overheating or inflation. Futures love it and immediately tick over 4200 for the front-month S&P.