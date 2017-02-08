GBP/USD 08/02/17

Well !! Able kept us on our toes yesterday didn't it....Little tinker breaking to 1.2351 ( and breathe)....Now as we were long at 1.2430 it was a bit of an eeeek moment...but I had to believe that we would turn...I had the get out levels in my mind then just as suddenly we turned tail...went up hit out profit area and breathed a sigh of relief...Now trading Cable is not for the diehards at the moment..It is choppy...it is volatile...you are going to get these swings in either direction.....but you know it is also a really good market...and if you get rid of the noise of the market and concentrate on the charts and the charts only they really do tell a story....

Now we have pulled back to the short term 38.2 Fib level..which is at 1.2472...not this move lower from 12547 to 12477 made the stochastics go back to neutral...So there really is still a case for Cable trading higher....We cannot ignore the DB on the weekly charts...and even though we are well above that now we can go higher...1.2698/1.2700 is the level that is going to attract prices....Now...technical traders, who did not pre-empt the DB, will be buying Cable is above 1.2800...without a shadow of a doubt...because the DB pattern is completed and they will predict 1.35 asa measured target...So as we know deep down that the smart money is banking on Cable going higher, you should go with it and continue to buy weakness...Im happy with 1.2750/1.2775 arnt you ?..so lets see this base pattern play out..and then we look again...I know this is a tough market at the moment...I appreciate that...but seriously..1.2420/1.2380 excellent support zone to support longs...and we will re think if below 1.2325...

You know even down to 1.2080 I am still going to be a buyer....I just really feel that Cable has seen a base...and now the future is looking a lot brighter for this maligned currency.....

GBPUSD Current Trading Positions