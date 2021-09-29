9/28 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 20 handle gap down and then traded another 53 handles lower into a 10:21 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 15 handles into a 10:38 AM high. From that high, the S&P steadily zig zagged 35 handles lower into a 1:02 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 19 handles into a 1:26 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 18 handles into a 2:14 PM low. From that that low, the S&P rallied 36 handles into a 3:08 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 30 handles into the close.
9//28 - The major indices had a huge down day and closed as follows: The DJIA - 569.38, the S&P 500 Index -90.48 and the Nasdaq Composite – 423.29.
Looking ahead – Tuesday, the S&P had a huge down day, giving us the follow thru we were looking for. However, it may have gone too far, too fast. This may set up a one day bounce per the Planetary Index, Page 26, which please see below. Astrologically, there are no major change in trend points until this weekend. Watch for a possible Wednesday mid-day high.
The NOW Index has moved to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is not an outright buy signal, but rather a cautionary signal for the bears that there is a moderate imbalance of shorts. If you are short multiple positions, you may want to reduce your position.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
4. B. 10/01 AC – Venus Aphelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Corn, Cotton, Gold, OJ, Sugar, Wheat.
Stock market key dates
Astro – 10/1 AC
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4340 Resistance – 4395.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4340, 4305, 4235 Resistance – 4395, 4420.
Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
As of 9/24 we are dropping the charts market Pages 27 and Page 29.
