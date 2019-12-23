- Business capital orders expected to fall after strong gain in October.
- US-China trade agreement may show an early impact.
- Overall durable goods orders to rise for the second month.
The US Census Bureau will release its Manufacturers New Orders for Durable Goods for November on Monday December 23rd at 13:30 GMT, 8:30 EST.
Forecast
Durable goods orders are predicted to increase 1.9% in November after rising a revised 0.5% in October. Orders ex-transport are expected to rise 0.1% following October’s revised 0.5% gain. Orders-ex defense are projected to be flat in November as they were in October. Non-defense capital goods orders ex-aircraft and parts, a proxy for business investment, is forecast to fall 0.3% after October’s 1.1% increase revised from 1.2%
Durable Goods
Durable goods are items designed to last three years or more in normal use. For consumers they run the gamut from large purchases like automobiles and jet skis to more mundane items like dishes, candlesticks and garden hoses.
Business purchases run from computers and software that have to be replaced every few years to remain current, to capital investment like power turbines and commercial aircraft whose working life is a generation. Government procurement runs from fighter jets to office chairs and everything in between.
The longer lifespan of these goods involves a different financial analysis for households and businesses. For consumers it often entails credit and a payment over time, for businesses it mandates amortization of the cost over the productive cycle.
Non-defense capital goods ex-aircraft and GDP
The decline in annualized GDP this year from 3.1% in the first quarter to 2.0% and 2.1% in the second and third quarters is largely due to the retreat of business capital spending. The trade war with China had made caution a sensible approach to the chance, albeit small, of a total break in the negotiations.
After falling fitfully for most of the year expenditures were flat in July and negative in August and September. October’s unexpected 1.1% jump, it had been predicted to drop 0.3%, could be a return after three months of no investment or it could be the first sign that the trade agreement between the US and China is loosening corporate investment budgets.
Non-defense capital goods ex-aircraft
A deal was announced and October 13th and the final text is now expected to be signed by President Trump and Xi in January. This so-called phase one deal is a much a statement of intent as it is a deal with specific terms and considerations. Most of the tariffs imposed by each side will remain in place. The US has agreed not to put duties on the balance of Chinese goods and the mainland has promised to buy large amounts of American agricultural products and to revamp technology requirements.
One test of the success of the agreement will be the reception among business executives over the next few months. Has the possibility of a global trade war and the concomitant economic impact retreated enough to encourage investment?
US Dollar
The Federal Reserve move to a neutral policy in October after three straight reductions in the fed funds rate briefly put the dollar on the defensive. The future depends on a resumption of stronger growth for the US economy. In that the capital spending category of durable goods is an important indicator.
