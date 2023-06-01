Nothing say's summer like a rollercoaster ride

Share:

Markets

US stocks traded lower Wednesday, the final trading day of May, a month in which the S&P500 is almost flat, as markets digest signs of a tighter labour market, worsening business sentiment, and position ahead of a House and Senate vote on the debt ceiling agreement.

The bill requires a simple majority to pass in the House. The main risk in the full House is that each party relies on the other to provide most of the votes--most members of Congress likely want the bill to pass but most likely do not want to have to vote for it themselves--and that the vote falls short because of a lack of coordination. But the risk of this is low, and political experts expect Republicans to provide around 2/3 of the vote and Democrats to provide around 1/3 (a simple majority is needed to pass). A final vote is expected around 8:30 p.m.

Assuming the bill passes the House later today, it will move on to the Senate, with passage no earlier than Friday (June 2) and probably over the weekend.

With a debt ceiling deal close to being approved by Congress, investors have already turned focus on US Treasury which will soon be able to re-build its cash buffers. Fixed income markets estimate Treasury will have to issue around 750bn of extra bills in the coming months to raise the cash. And this will be placed in the Treasury General Account (TGA) at the Fed withdrawing liquidity from the market. The big question is will this result in a sizable tightening event that will lead to a big dollar rally and equity market sell-off?

Unquestionably there will be some side effects in both the repo and swaps markets due to the sheer size of the issuances. However, the unknown extent that the operation draws down on market liquidity, could support the dollar and keep discretionary investors idle as liquid drains are simply unsuitable for risk markets.

The volume of Treasury issues alone augers for a Fed pause in June. Nick Timiraos ( WSJ), Wall Street's so-called Fed Whisperer, wrote that "The Fed Prepares to Skip June Rate Rise but Hike Later." this will be interpreted as pushback by top officials against what has been growing market expectations of a June rate hike.

As we head into what is typically the " Summertime Blues" period for investors, however, these are not typical summertime markets. Remember that nothing says 'summer' like a roller coaster ride. Markets will continue to cycle through different interpretations of the macro environment as they navigate recessionary fears and inflation's trajectory, keeping investors in all markets on their toes this summer.

Oil

High inflation, recession concerns, higher interest rates, greater-than-expected supply, and governments releasing oil reserves to push back against inflation have all contributed to fragile oil markets.

And interday plays will continue to get dominated by fresh macroeconomic demand indicators, which remain the primary driver of speculative demand for oil.

PMI's slipping from April levels in China suggests that the tepid recovery we had started to see in April has carried over to the present, negatively impacting oil prices through yesterday's session.

In addition, VISA reported operational metrics for May, which showed weakness in spending mostly isolated to the US markets.

Interestingly OPEC has banned Western Journalists from the Vienna meeting. Indeed it sounds like Prince Abdulaziz has a bee under his bonnet after another one of his famous " Ouching Like Hell Moments" was met by a chorus of Hedge Fund sellers daring OPEC to cut by hammering oil markets mercifully.

I think it is well understood Russia wants OPEC to cut production to sell oil higher than the capped price. China and India don't care about existing US-led actions. I expect price-sensitive China and India to buy more Urals, effectively undercutting OPEC in a protection-cut scenario. So when push comes to shove, Russia is all about Russia. The other point is that the US doesn't mind if Russia sells to India and China so long as oil prices stay low and limit Russian profits.