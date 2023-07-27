At its July meeting, the FOMC raised the target range for the federal funds rate by 0.25pp to 5.25-5.5%. Minimal changes were made to the post-meeting statement. And while the statement did not signal a slower pace of rate hikes at future meetings, many corners of global capital markets expect that the FOMC will ultimately remain on hold at the September meeting. Indeed the market is pricing faster disinflation coupled with a softening in growth and the labour market – conditions Chair Powell noted are necessary to consider pausing, which could become more evident in the upcoming data.
US equities saw little change on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 remaining flat. While shares briefly surged during Chair Powell's presser after the Fed hiked as expected, the excitement was short-lived. There were few high-fives or celebratory hugs as the market had more questions than answers.
The continued hawkish lean of the press conference was very close to market expectations and, likely by design, failed to move the needle while leaving investors with more questions than answers.
Still, with rising prospects for a soft landing and the potential for some uplift in inflation prints later this year, especially with oil prices surging again, Fed officials will likely be reluctant to back away from their tightening bias. As Chair Powell suggested, rate cuts are unlikely this year. Indeed while the oil-fueled inflation dragon has been wounded, current price action in the RBOB gasoline futures suggests the beast has yet to be slayed.
In Asia, expect investors to position in and around potential stimulus in China hence a reaccelerating global trade environment. The messaging from China's lawmakers represents a straightforward positive adjustment in macro policy stance, particularly on the property, in turn offering a much better basis for seeing a policy put limiting a deeper dive into the macro plunge tank.
While the global PMIs are in a dreadful state as China's quicker and faster slump after its post-Covid recovery put to rest any hope of stabilization up until now. But with local policy firmly in the easing camp and some improvement around the regulatory climate, a growth increase in China may help arrest the lower global industrial activity slump.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
