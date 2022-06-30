Jerome Powell, Christine Lagarde and Andrew Bailey blamed pandemic and the war for sending inflation off the chart at a European Central Bank (ECB) event yesterday. We blame them for having called inflation transitory, and having been left behind the curve for too long.
The EURUSD slid to 1.0430, and the euro bulls are gently leaving the market, increasingly less convinced that Christine Lagarde doesn’t have a magic tool to address the fragmentation issue in Europe. At this point, no one knows how the ECB will raise the interest rates and avoid the peripheral yields from spiking to crisis levels. But inflation in Spain and Belgium spiked above 10% in June, while the ECB is not expected to raise the rates by more than 25bp at its next meeting. Seems insignificant to you? To us, too.
No wonder the euro-swissy is below the 1.00 mark. If the fall continues, the Swiss National Bank will likely intervene.
More inflation
The US will release the latest PCE figure today, which will likely show no pleasant surprise in the US, either. But happily for the Federal Reserve, investors don’t care much about the PCE index, even though the latter is what the Fed is watching to determine whether inflation is in line with its policy.
The PCE index was at 6.3% last month, much lower than the CPI index as the PCE gives a lower weight to gasoline and rents, which sent CPI inflation skyrocketing. Therefore, even if the Fed could bring the PCE down to 2%, it won’t solve the problem of high energy, high rents.
US rents for example hit another record high in June, up 14% over the last year.
Anyway, the chances are that we won’t see PCE hinting at lower inflation anytime soon.
Russia isn’t happy
The tensions between Russia and the West continue rising as NATO decided to welcome Finland and Sweden in the alliance. Putin threatened that if NATO infrastructure is deployed in these countries, Russia will have to respond in kind. Oil prices remained fairly contained however, as the European Union agreed on a framework to eliminate carbon emissions for new cars and vans by 2035. And they better respect their deadline, because the oil giants will not invest in extra refining capacities knowing that they will be out of business in many key markets in less than 15 years.
US crude consolidates above the $110pb this morning after having advanced to $115 yesterday. Sentiment remains comfortably bullish as OPEC will unlikely surprise for a second month at today’s decision. OPEC countries have struggled to meet their production targets last month, pumping around 3 million barrels less per day than their 42 million target. This means that the supply problems will remain the major headline in oil, and the prices will likely push higher unless the recession fears take the upper hand.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0450 as USD slips ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0450, displaying a modest rebound on a minor pullback in the US dollar. The US Treasury yields rebound amid cautious optimism, ahead of PCE inflation. The US Core PCE Price Index is seen easing to 4.7% YoY in May.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.2150 amid USD retreat, US data eyed
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.2150 amid a broad US dollar retreat, despite a mixed market mood. BOE's Bailey said the UK economy is facing a very large real income shock. UK data and US PCE inflation awaited.
Gold bears eye $1,800 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation data
Gold Price prints four-day downtrend despite recent rebound from intraday low. US dollar retreat, two-week-old support line restrict immediate downside. Bulls need validation from market sentiment, US PCE Price Index data.
With Grayscale suing the SEC, how will Dogecoin price and crypto markets react?
Dogecoin price witnessed a massive bounce last week but recently pulled back due to the market condition. Since then, DOGE is trying to find a stable footing for the next leg-up.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!