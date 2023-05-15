Share:

Outlook: We have a full plate of data this week with tomorrow the big day. That include China reporting tonight the usual data dump of industrial production, retail sales, and fixed-asset investment. It’s still a hot question whether China is scary-slow in recovering from the end of Covid lockdowns, and even The Economist has a cover story this week titled “Peak China?”.

In the US, the big story will also come tomorrow in the form of retail sales, with a lot of emphasis (and disagreement) on cars, new and used, and gasoline. Tomorrow we also get Canadian CPI that is expected to influence the BoC pause button. We already had a horrible drop in eurozone industrial production today so the US version tomorrow can’t look too bad in comparison. Finally, tomorrow brings Germany’s ZEW sentiment survey.

With Q2 growth in the US forecast by the Atlanta Fed at 2.7% and Europe likely getting 1% for the full year at the most optimistic, it’s hard to see how the euro can return to the upward trajectory, although the correlation of GDP growth and currencies is rocky in the short-run.

Last week we postulated the dollar is firming on risk aversion together with a classic reversal after having gotten deeply oversold. Now the standard indicators are screaming “overbought.” Some say the dollar rise is mostly positioning, so it should end once it’s well and truly overbought. We don’t buy this perspective in full, but to be fair, the negatives facing the dollar that form risk aversion “should” be dollar negatives and it’s the perverse nature of FX to convert bad news into a higher dollar. This week may give us a decision but not until later in the week.

Quite a bit depends on whether expectations of a Fed rate cut this year retreat. For the Sept meeting, whether there is a 25 bp cut has been gyrating. Today the CME FedWatch tool shows 44.7% expect the cut, less than last Friday or the week before. As for June, 80% see the same 5-5.25%.

Forecast: The plausible range for the euro today is a high around 1.0902 and a low of 1.0820, with a corrective bias toward 1.0900 that is customary on the first two days of a week following a crash. We are inclined to see the dollar returning to gains as the week grinds on, and that’s whether we get a debt ceiling solution.

Some of the dollar’s underlying strength lies in real growth and the absence of recession warnings, regardless of that inverted yield curve, plus the minority view gaining some adherents that the Fed will not pivot this year and cut, and could even hike in June. So, not all factors favoring the dollar are perverse.

Tidbit: Reuters has a cute chart showing that the one-month T-bill is yielding nearly as much as a 30-year fixed rate mortgage, 5.575% compared to 6.5% for the mortgage and terrifying higher than the 30-year bond at 3.8%. This is the very definition of screwed up.

Tidbit: Of all the data today, probably the most consequential is the Chinese launch of a swap program for foreigners to hedge holdings of Chinese bonds. The FT reports the “Swap Connect” scheme began today in Hong Kong to allow foreign investors seeking to hedge their exposure to renminbi-denominated debt. The FT says the program is $5T but that seems a bit high. “Chinese officials hope the new programme, which provides easier access to tools for hedging interest rate risk from onshore government bonds, will help stem outflows. Foreign investors have dumped about Rmb180bn ($26bn) worth of government debt this year after selling almost Rmb800bn last year.” This could be a giant step toward overcoming the fear of expropriation, too.

Tidbit: We don’t pretend to understand the mechanics of this modelling, but the chart shows the futures market is failing to price oil realistically. As the comment notes, tight supply will end up with rising prices. The chart is from the Daily Shot. The problem is that the inevitable price rise could be a Shock and drive all sorts of assets into a flurry of volatility. Historically, this is how oil prices behave—as shocks.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!