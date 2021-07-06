This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
EUR/USD bounced from near 1.1800 but bears hold the grip
EUR/USD recovered from an intraday low at 1.1806 but holds in the red in the 1.1860 price zone. Softer than expected German data and slowing US economic progress triggered a run to safety.
GBP/USD down to 1.3780 as risk-off takes over
The pound suffered from the EU threatening legal action related to Brexit disagreements The US dollar is sharply up as stocks plunge alongside government bond yields.
XAU/USD pares daily gains in sharp turnaround, trades above $1,790
XAU/USD managed to close above the 100-day SMA on Monday and extended its rebound on Tuesday. After climbing to its highest level in nearly 3 weeks at $1,815, however, gold made a sharp U-turn and was last seen posting small daily gains at $1,795.
ADA breakthrough lacks conviction, time for a 15% retracement
Cardano price has oscillated around the 2018 high for much of 2021, either striking resistance at the level or support. Thus, the weekly close above $1.40 last week was a bullish departure from the daily rejections that dominated trading in the last week of June.
The Fed is counting on the market to fix disarray in labor markets
Today’s US calendar includes the final PMI and the ISM services PMI, likely a small dip in each instance after record highs in May. The biggie will be tomorrow’s minutes of the last FOMC.