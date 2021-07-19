In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

We start a new week with a decline in major indices. The SP500 dropped and is aiming for the target of 4250.

The DAX, is aiming for the support level of 14800 after breaking a major uptrend line.

Gold is suffering from a stronger USD.

Oil broke the neckline of a head and shoulders pattern and is aiming lower.

The same with the EURUSD, here the potential drop can be huge.

The GBPUSD also broke a major support that is coming from the double top formation.

The EURNZD is waiting for a breakout from the symmetric triangle.

The GBPCHF is moving sideways inside of a rectangle pattern.

The AUDUSD broke the 23,6% Fibonacci and is aiming for the 38,2%, this is a very clean bearish setup.