We start a new week with a decline in major indices. The SP500 dropped and is aiming for the target of 4250.
The DAX, is aiming for the support level of 14800 after breaking a major uptrend line.
Gold is suffering from a stronger USD.
Oil broke the neckline of a head and shoulders pattern and is aiming lower.
The same with the EURUSD, here the potential drop can be huge.
The GBPUSD also broke a major support that is coming from the double top formation.
The EURNZD is waiting for a breakout from the symmetric triangle.
The GBPCHF is moving sideways inside of a rectangle pattern.
The AUDUSD broke the 23,6% Fibonacci and is aiming for the 38,2%, this is a very clean bearish setup.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
