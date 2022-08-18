Market movers today

In Norway we look for a 50bp hike by Norges Bank taking the policy rate to 1.75%, see more below.

In the euro zone we get final CPI data for July, which will provide more details.

The US Philadelphia Fed survey will give more clues to whether the US is heading for recession in H2. Initial jobless claims are also due out. It has trended higher lately but some of the rise may be due to distortions in the seasonal adjustment.

US existing home sales will give more indications on how fast the US housing market is slowing. All US housing indicators point sharply lower at the moment apart from house prices, which are still holding up. Finally in the US, we get the leading indicator from Conference Board, which has deteriorated in recent months.

The 60 second overview

UK CPI: UK CPI rose to a 40-year high at 10.1%, above consensus expectations of 9.8%. The rise in consumer prices was broad based and not just insulated to the energy component, and with the upcoming price adjustments in the energy component as of October, UK inflation is set to rise further in the coming months; to 13% according to BoE estimates. Core inflation rose to 6.2%, which was higher than the 5.9% consensus expectation.

FOMC minutes: The minutes of the July FOMC meeting provided little in terms of concrete guidance towards the rate hiking pace of the upcoming meetings. Fed will continue tightening monetary policy as underlying inflation pressures remain strong, and rates will likely be held at restrictive territory for 'some time'. That said, Fed members also acknowledged the weakening momentum of economic growth, and that a period of slowing aggregate demand will play a key role in ensuring inflation will ultimately return to the 2% target. Since the July meeting, manufacturing leading indicators have pointed towards further weakness, but labour market conditions remain tight and the recent easing in gasoline prices has provided some support for the downbeat consumer sentiment. July retail sales, released yesterday, rose above expectations, with nominal control group sales growing by 0.8% m/m. Gasoline and car sales declined, but more broadly consumption continued recovering. Private consumption growth, rebound in real incomes and the moderate easing of financial conditions seen over the past weeks suggest that the too high aggregate demand continues to support the underlying price pressures. We continue to expect 125bp of Fed hikes during the rest of the year, broadly in line with market pricing, but see risks tilted towards inflation surprising to the upside.

Euro Area: Euro area Q2 GDP growth revised a tad lower to 0.6% q/q in the second reading (from 0.7% q/q), although the Irish GDP figures, which are notoriously volatile, are still missing. The labour market remained on a strong footing during Q2, although employment growth slowed to 0.3% q/q from 0.6% q/q in Q1. The wage growth figures, which are an important ingredient in the ECB's monetary policy decision will get published on 7 September, the day before the September ECB meeting.

Equities: Global equities lower yesterday, dragged down by weak European and US performance. Stagflation fears came back yesterday with a sky-high UK CPI number triggering a massive lift to the short end of the UK yield curve. Six months ago, this sort combination of above consensus inflation data and sharply higher yields would have triggered an outperformance in banks and materials but that did not happen yesterday because the recession risk is much higher today than six months ago, and the risk increased yesterday as this calls for even more frontloading of BoE tightening. In US yesterday, Dow -0.5%, S&P 500 -0.7%, Nasdaq -1.3% and Russell 2000 -1.6%. The negative sentiment has carried over to Asia this morning where most markets are lower. European futures slightly higher while US ones are pointing lower.

FI: We saw a significant bearish flattening of the EUR curves, mirroring the move in the UK following the 10% UK inflation print. The high inflation print sets the tone for the rest of the day, which left the Schatz 15bp higher and Buxls 7bp higher. Yesterday the H2 23 front end pricing in EUR rose about 20bp while the peripheral spreads widened to Bunds. Bund ASW spread was virtually unchanged on the day.

FX: Yesterday, UK CPI surprised to the upside and this highlights a need for action by the BoE - the reaction in Sterling was nonetheless rather muted. The GDP release yesterday showed a big contraction in the Polish economy in the second quarter, with real GDP falling by 2.3% q/q and we see upside risk to EUR/PLN on the back of this stagflationary environment.

Credit: Yesterday, credit markets had another weak session, which accelerated into a clear risk-off mode. CDS indices were both wider with iTraxx Main 5.6bp higher at 99.6bp, while Xover jumped 27.5bp higher to close at 501.7bp.

Nordic macro

We expect Norges Bank to hike rates by 50bp. to 1.75 % today, as core inflation came in considerably higher than expected in July and the unemployment rate continues downwards. This seems to be in line with consensus, so all focus will be on any forward guidance, especially for the September meeting. This is an interim meeting with a press statement, but no press conference or monetary policy report. We expect mainland-GDP grew by 0.7 % q/q in Q2.