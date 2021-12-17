Market movers today
After the frenzy of central bank meetings, focus turns today back to economic releases.
In Germany the IFO business climate survey for December is expected to fall back a bit as the Covid-19 weigh on sentiment.
We also get the final HICP inflation number for November, where in particular the core part will be in focus.
Russia's central bank rounds off this intense central bank week, where expectations are for a full percentage point hike (to 8.50%) to tame inflation running well-above the bank's target.
The 60 second overview
Norges Bank delivered a 25bp rate hike yesterday and maintained a firm tightening bias. They maintained guidance of a continued normalisation of monetary policy and signalled the next hike in the cycle in March 2022 with the executive board concluding. The rate path and forward guidance on policy rates was very close to our expectations and we expect three hikes next year (March, June while September/December is roughly equal probability).
ECB highlighted its data dependent means flexibility and optionality. ECB ended its PEPP as expected in March 2022 and an extended PEPP reinvestment guidance by one year to 'at least until' December 2024. Specifically for Greece, the reinvestment can be moved across time, jurisdictions, asset class. On APP, ECB kept the APP still being open ended, and pre-committed to a gradual purchase pace through 2022. The inflation outlook was revised up significantly in 2022 and 2023, and combined with the progress on economic recovery it was an important factor behind the decision to slow asset purchases. Especially the forecasts for headline inflation (3.2%) and core inflation (1.9%) during 2022 stand out.
Bank of England (BoE) unexpectedly hiked rates 15bp to 0.25% in an 8-1 vote, and a complete shift from November (where it was a 2-7 vote for a hike). A rate hike was expected in February, but BoE seems more concerned about persistent inflation. We also saw the latest print surprised to the upside. We still believe markets are pricing in too many rate hikes from the BoE, and the hiking cycle will be more gradual.
Bank of Japan decided to taper its purchases of commercial papers and corporate bonds to pre-pandemic levels in March 2022 as planned. It extended the part of its emergency funding scheme towards small and medium sized businesses another six months beyond the March 2022 deadline and lefts its QQE with yield curve policy unchanged, confirming its dovish position among major centrals banks.
Geopolitics: The EU leaders met yesterday to discuss the escalating conflict in Ukraine against Russia. For now, the EU leaders rattled with the sables by threatening Russia with sanctions, severe costs etc., but fell short of actually delivering measures.
Equities: Equity performance flipped on Thursday, with US reversing the Fed rally and growth/tech under renewed scrutiny. Rotation was massive, with best performing financials beating worst performing tech by 4 percentage points. This spread was also evident between US indexes; S&P500 closed down -0.9%, Nasdaq a massive -2.5%, Russell 2000 -2% while Dow closed unchanged. Asian markets are following the move lower this morning and US futures point lower.
FI: Markets were in a 2bp range from the morning digesting the FOMC messages from Wednesday night. The unexpected BoE hike and the ECB's leaning hawkish change in keeping optionality and flexibility resulted in a strong bear steepening of the curves coming from the long end. The less than expected QE volume next year led to underperformance of peripheral spreads and especially BTPs (BTPs-Bund spread 4bp wider on the day). However, Greece was the exception and a main performer as PEPP reinvestment can be moved across jurisdictions. The GGB-Bund spread tightened 3bp. After the 'super Thursday', markets needs to find its footing as year-end approach, which may result in erratic moves.
FX: In a very eventful day across markets, the lesson in FX markets was clear: rate hikes are on balance positive for a currency but the global investment environment is ultimately a more important driver. For instance both EUR/NOK and EUR/GBP ended the session virtually unchanged despite a sharp widening of rates spreads on Bank of England and Norges Bank as the souring of the global environment dominated price action.
Credit: Sentiment remained upbeat in credit yesterday with iTraxx Xover tightening 7.6bp and Main 1.7bp. Cash bond were less strong and HY bonds tightened 1.5bp and IG 0.5bp.
Nordic macro
Last night, the Danish Ministry of Finance published a revised estimate for the borrowing requirement in 2022. The revision is due to the budget act being passed this week. The revision for both 2021 and 2022 relative to the estimate made in August shows a significant improvement in the public finances as the deficit in 2021 at DKK 28bn is turned into a surplus of DKK 77bn. In 2022, there was a surplus of DKK 18bn, this is now a surplus of DKK 46bn.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1300
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during the European trading hours and extended its slide in the early American session toward 1.1300. The risk-averse market environment ahead of the weekend is helping the greenback stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3300 as DXY holds above 96.00
GBP/USD erased the majority of its BOE-inspired gains on Friday and seems to have steadied around 1.3300 during the American trading hours. The dollar holds its ground ahead of the weekend, supported by risk-off flows.
Gold eyes $1,811 and $1,818 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is riding higher on the hawkish central banks’ decisions and year-end flows, having taken out the critical $1,800 mark. The US dollar and yields lick their wounds, lending support to gold.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?