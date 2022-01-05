Strong recovery continues
Strong demand at home and abroad is boosting the recovery of the Nordic economies after the initial COVID-19 downturn in 2020, which was deep but less so than in many other parts of the world. New restrictions this winter are likely to slow the process only slightly. Job growth in particular was very strong in 2021, although a lack of qualified labour looks increasingly likely to be a constraint on further growth, but with important differences among industries and regions (e.g. the Swedish labour market looking less tight). The global surge in inflation is also clearly visible in the Nordics, but so far this is primarily because of rising energy prices and some catching up in other prices post-crisis. Whether or not inflation proves to be longer lasting will in large part depend on whether we start to see more wage increases.
The lack of supply of materials and equipment is a limitation for many Nordic businesses. We expect these constraints to ease as global demand swings back towards services, but that process has been further delayed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and global supply chain problems are likely to be an important issue for most of 2022. Supply of energy from electricity and gas is also currently a concern in the Nordics, and this relates to factors such as geopolitical tensions and energy policy transitions, which are not very predictable. In addition, many businesses are running at full capacity in terms of machinery and buildings. This capacity can only be expanded through investment, which is time consuming and can only be gradual.
Policy tightening
Fiscal policy is being tightened as a natural consequence of measures that protect economies from the impact of COVID-19 running out. Norway is tightening monetary policy as Omicron has not led Norges Bank to delay the process of adjusting interest rates back towards a normal level, which is significantly higher in Norway than in the other Nordic countries. The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Swedish Riksbank have shown a large degree of patience after struggling with inflation that has been too low for most of the period since the financial crisis. The most important factor that could change the outlook for both central banks is wage growth, which is currently looking very moderate in both Sweden and the euro area. With Danish monetary policy tied to the ECB, an outlook for higher wage increases in Denmark does not mean that there is also an outlook for higher interest rates, but instead that wage growth could undermine Danish competitiveness if it really takes off.
Nordic house prices accelerated during the COVID-19 crisis. Price growth has moderated following reopening. Given the outlook for growth and interest rates, we do not expect any broad-based housing market weakness. However, prices have become very high in some urban areas, which does require continued close attention.
