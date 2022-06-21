Denmark: Foot on both the brake and the accelerator.
- The economy is overheating but headed for a slowdown.
Sweden: Inflation takes its toll.
- Household finances are weakening and the outlook is souring.
Norway: boom drawing to a close.
- Growth is slowing as capacity constraints bite and outlook weakens.
Finland: Labour shortage becomes a life jacket?
- Halt to trade with Russia adds to slowdown, but unemployment need not increase.
Global and local overheating
Since our last Nordic Outlook, inflation has risen dramatically from already high levels and in many countries, including the Nordics. Some of that is caused by energy and commodity prices, some by second-round effects as companies pass on the costs to consumers. Such effects could be seen as temporary, but it is also clear that global demand is running ahead of global supply, and it is necessary to contain it through higher interest rates. That is most obvious in the US, where rate hikes are likely to trigger a recession, but also the ECB and Nordic central banks are on a tightening cause, as they strive to maintain credibility and avoid a self-fulfilling rise in inflation expectations.
Higher interest rates, global weakness, and consumer spending eroded by lower real incomes and asset values all point to a weaker outlook for Nordic economies. However, to varying degrees, the Nordics currently have heated economies where production is constrained by shortages of material and labour, and there are many jobs vacant. That will to some extend soften the blow from weaker demand. There are pockets of activity that have not fully recovered from covid-19 restrictions and can continue to support growth, though again to different degrees in different Nordic countries, and not to the same extend as in most euro area countries. Among the Nordics, we expect the sharpest slowdown in Denmark, primarily because activity has already reached very high levels.
Finland is by far the Nordic country most directly affected by the halt in trade with Russia following its attack on Ukraine. The surge in energy prices as a consequence of the war and the sanctions affect the Nordics but less so than many other countries in Europe, and for Norway, higher oil prices is a terms of trade improvement. The supply situation for natural gas in Europe is fragile, and disruptions would affect Nordic businesses, but only in Denmark is gas a significant part of household spending.
Very high uncertainty
The big surprises in inflation numbers in recent months is a reminder that the current situation has low predictability and that major risks surround the outlook. We expect that the rise in interest rates will slow or reverse the rise in house prices across the Nordics, but we do not have a lot of experience with rate rising from such low levels. We expect reasonably stable consumer spending, but might see a big negative reaction, as consumers generally report low levels of confidence. The global situation is very uncertain, with a recession likely in the US that could become deep, and a war in Europe – but also with China poised for recovery and hopefully supply chains that are healing.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
