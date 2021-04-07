Spring is in the air

Both in the Nordics and more globally, it seems that we will finally be able to put most of the COVID-19 crisis behind us in the coming months, as milder weather weakens the disease and vaccines make it much less of a danger. We expect that to pave the way for solid economic recovery. We are already seeing good progress in industries that are not locked down, not least manufacturing which is supported by strong global demand for goods. As the rest is reopened, we should be in for high growth in GDP and jobs.

However, things are not only going in the right direction in the short term, where several countries have rising infection numbers and vaccinations are not happening as fast as hoped. Uncertainty remains around the exact timing of the recovery, and of course also the magnitude. This is not a situation that we have been in before. There is a risk that the recovery will be more like after a normal crisis and take place over several years, as well as a risk that the pend-up demand will be released very quickly. It also remains uncertain how complete the reopening will be, in particular to what extent travel and tourism will return to normal soon.

Nordics doing relatively well

The crisis has hurt the Nordic economies significantly, but the decline has been significantly smaller than elsewhere in Europe. The Nordics have relatively small hospitality industries and, with the exception of Denmark, are normally large net importers of tourism services, meaning that travel restrictions are not so negative for them. There are significant differences in business structure and lockdown policies, but the performance in the Nordics is remarkably similar. One common factor in the policy response has been a strong focus on keeping unrestricted businesses such as manufacturing and construction running, for example by avoiding curfews and stay at home orders.

Policy response supportive

The Nordic governments have loosened the purse strings to help their people and businesses through the crisis. The milder recession means that the government cost has been smaller than elsewhere and mostly also smaller than anticipated, and there is no urgent need to restore public finances – although Finland still faces a longer-term challenge. Monetary policy has also been loosened, especially in Norway which started the crisis with positive rates that could be cut. Norway is also likely to be one of the first countries to hike rates again this year, while a weak inflation outlook is expected to keep rates in check in Sweden and the euro area, and Denmark is actually likely to see a small rate cut.

