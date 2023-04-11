Share:

Notes/observations

- Recapping overnight, Bank of Korea (BOK) left rates unchanged as expected as China Mar CPI registered slowest annualized pace since Sept 2021 at 0.7% YoY.

- Europe returns from extended weekend with first equity trading session since US jobs data on Fri. Major bourses opened higher but since clipped gains.

- Macro focus now heavily on US CPI tomorrow and the effect on FOMC rate expectations, which shifted further from pause to 25bps following US jobs.

- World considers rulings on AI as uncertainty over its implications generate concerns for nations and corporations. Biden Administration said to be considering rules for AI tools and China Cyberspace Regulator noted measures should be taken to prevent generation of false information and discrimination.

- Be aware that UK junior doctors have begun a four-day strike that could affect up to 350K appointments. Unions requesting an equiv 35% pay rise.

- Bitcoin passes $30K for first time since June 2022.

- Asia closed higher with KOSPI outperforming at +1.4%. EU indices are -0.2% to +1.0%. US futures are +0.1-0.2%. Gold +0.8%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent +0.6%, WTI +0.7%, TTF +0.6%; Crypto: BTC +6.2%, ETH +3.2%.

Asia

- China Mar CPI data registered its slowest annualized pace since Sept 2021 (M/M: -0.3% v -0.5% prior; Y/Y: 0.7% v 1.0%e).

- Bank of Korea (BOK) left the 7-day Repo Rate unchanged at 3.50% (as expected) for its 2nd straight pause in the tightening cycle. Policy Statement noted that the tightening stance would remain in place for considerable period with policy continuing to focus on dealing with inflation. CPI to be line with previous expectations and seen slowing to 3% range after Q2.

- On Apr 11th BOK Gov Rhee post rate decision press conference noted that the decision to keep policy steady was unanimous and believed that prior rate hike impact on prices to be largest in the 1st half (of the year). Many members believed that market expectations for early rate cut expectations was excessive and that several members saw a need to give warning against early rate cut expectations.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki noted that PM Kishida and BOJ Ueda both agreed on no need to changing 2013 Joint Statement with government. Monetary policy should be left to the BOJ

- Warren Buffett said to be considering more investments in Japan.

Europe

- ECB's de Cos (Spain) reiterated Council view that If baseline holds then still have more ground to cover in terms of monetary policy, not finished hiking rates.

- Italy govt confirmed raising its 2023 GDP growth forecast from 0.6% to 1.0% while cutting the 2024 GDP growth forecast from 1.9% to 1.4%.

- UK Mar BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: 4.9% v 4.9% prior.

- UK PM Sunak said to be planning an autumn 2024 general election in order to improve their chances of winning.

Americas

- Fed’s Williams (voter) stated that was important to understand inflation dynamics were complicated; Did not worry if market view on rates was different than Fed's view. Did not believe rate hikes were behind issues at failed banks.

- World Bank raised its 2023 global GDP growth forecast from 1.7% to 2.0% citing the improved outlook for China's recovery from COVID-19 lockdown.

- US Pentagon noted that leaked documents appeared to be in similar format used to provide updates to senior leaders; Some of the images appeared to have been altered. The leak did include highly sensitive classified materials.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.64% at 461.90, FTSE +0.39% at 7,771.59, DAX +0.54% at 15,682.05, CAC-40 +0.89% at 7,389.91, IBEX-35 -0.35% at 9,280.02, FTSE MIB +0.72% at 27,411.00, SMI +0.11% at 11,242.70, S&P 500 Futures +0.12%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board but moderated the gains in the early hours of trading; better performing sectors include industrials and materials; lagging sectors include consumer discretionary and telecom; AstraZeneca updates on Beyfortus deal with SOBI and Sanofi; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include CarMax.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Cineworld [CINE.UK] -14.0% (update on Chapter 11), HelloFresh [HFG.DE] +4.0% (analyst action - raised to overweight at JPMorgan), TUI [TUI1.DE] -3.5% (analyst action - cut target price to €8.5 from €15.0 at Morgan Stanley), Accor [AC.FR] +1.5% (analyst action - raised to overweight at Morgan Stanley).

- Financials: UBS Group [UBSG.CH] +2.0% (analyst action - reiterated with overweight at JPMorgan, raised price target to CHF27).

- Healthcare: SOBI [SOBI.SE] +4.0% (signs new royalty agreement with Sanofi), Sanofi [SAN.FR] -1.0% (signs new royalty agreement with Sobi), AstraZeneca [AZN.UK] +0.5% (to book $0.7B gain related to Sobi-Sanofi deal after Sobi terminates pact).

- Industrials: Tecnicas Reunidas [TRE.ES] -18% (capital raise), Alstom [ALO.FR] +1.5% (analyst action - raised to overweight at JPMorgan).

- Materials: Covestro [1COV.DE] +1.0% (analyst action - cut to equal weight at Morgan Stanley).

Speakers

- France Fin Min Le Maire reiterated that govt aimed to lower inflation in 2023 and that domestic growth was solid.

- Czech Central Bank (CNB) Mar Minutes noted that the decision to keep policy steady was not unanimous; debated whether to hold or hike at meeting. Member Holub (chief economist) dissented for 25bps rate hike. Board to reassess data at next meeting but noted that a rate cut was not on the horizon.

- Japan Trade Union Confederation (Rengo) chief stated that he did not believe that one-off wage hikes for 2023 were adequate and would seek further wage increase in both 2024 and in 2025.

- China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reiterated view that US should work with China to improve ties.

- China PBOC noted that some domestic banks cut deposit rates in April as normal part of interest rate self-discipline mechanism.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was slight lower in a quiet session. Greenback gave away some recent gains as markets currently viewed approx. 70% probability that the Fed would likely to raise rates by another quarter point on May 3rd. Dealers still believe the US economy will slow down in the second half of this year which would open the door for eventual rate cuts.

- USD/JPY at 133.20, as the JPY currency (Yen) weaken after new BOJ Gov Ueda, stated he would stick with the current ultra-easy stimulus settings.

- EUR/USD drifting above the 1.09 level. The Norway CPI reading reinforcing that inflation in Europe will remain stubbornly high.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Apr SEB Housing-Price Indicator: -8 v -9 prior.

- (NO) Norway Mar CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 6.5% v 6.1%e.

- (NO) Norway Mar CPI Underlying M/M: 0.6% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 6.2% v 6.2%e.

- (NO) Norway Mar PPI (including oil) M/M: -3.5% v -2.9% prior; Y/Y: -21.9% v -5.4% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Mar Budget Balance (SEK): -12.9B v +98.0B prior.

- (DK) Denmark Mar CPI M/M: -0.2% v +0.9% prior; Y/Y: 6.7% v 7.6% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Mar CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -0.2% v +0.8% prior; Y/Y: 7.3% v 8.3% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Mar Gross Reserves: $61.9B v 61.0B prior; Net Reserves: $55.2B v $54.8Be.

- (AU) Australia Mar Foreign Reserves: A$87.5B v A$85.0B prior.

- (TR) Turkey Feb Industrial Production M/M: -6.0% v +2.0%e; Y/Y: -8.2% v +1.5%e.

- (TW) Taiwan Mar CPI Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.2%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 2.6% v 2.5% prior; PPI Y/Y: 0.5% v 4.0% prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Mar Trade Balance: $4.2B v $2.9Be; Exports Y/Y: -19.1% v -15.4%e; Imports Y/Y: -20.1% v -11.4%e.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 532.2B v 563.6B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 499.4B v 528.8B prior.

- (CZ) Czech Mar International Reserves: $140.7B v $135.2B prior.

- (CN) China Mar New Yuan Loans (CNY): 3.89T v 3.30Te.

- (CN) China Mar Aggregate Financing (CNY): 5.38T v 4.50Te.

- (CN) China Mar M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 12.27% v 12.7%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Feb Retail Sales M/M: -0.8% v -0.8%e; Y/Y: -3.0% v -3.5%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR16.1T vs. IDR17.0T target in bills and bonds.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €4.843B vs. €4.5-5.5B indicated range in 6-month and 12-month bills.

Looking ahead

- (MX) Mexico Mar Nominal Wages: No est v 8.4% prior.

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €5.0B in 2.20% Apr 2028 BOBL.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell combined €2.0B in 3-month and 12-month bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2032, 2035 and 2053 bonds.

- 06:00 (US) Mar NFIB Small Business Optimism Index: 89.3e v 90.9 prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Mar Live Register Monthly Change: No est v -1.7K prior; Live Register Level: No est v 182.5K prior.

- 06:00 (FI) Finland to sell combined €2.0B in 6-month and 9-month bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Feb Manufacturing Production M/M: -0.5%e v +1.1% prior; Y/Y: -3.7%e v -3.7% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Feb Industrial Production M/M: 0.3%e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 3.1%e v 2.8% prior; Manufacturing Production Y/Y: No est v 4.8% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Mar IBGE Inflation IPCA M/M: 0.8%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 4.7%e v 5.6% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Economist Survey.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.0-6.2B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 09:00 IMF World Economic Outlook (WEO).

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Q1 Preliminary Current Account: $19.0Be v $37.5B prior.

- 12:00 (US) USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE).

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 3-Year Notes.

- 13:30 (US) Fed’s Goolsbee.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 18:00 (US) Fed’s Harker.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Mar Total Card Spending M/M: No est v -1.7% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: No est v 0.0% prior.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Mar Unemployment Rate: 2.8%e v 2.6% prior.

- 19:30 (US) Fed’s Kashkari.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Mar PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.0%e v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 7.1%e v 8.2% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Mar Bank Lending Y/Y: No est v 3.3% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: No est v 3.6% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Feb Core Machine Orders M/M: -6.7%e v +9.5% prior; Y/Y: 4.5%e v 4.5% prior.