Share:

Outlook: In the US, we get the usual Thursday jobless claims today and payrolls tomorrow, a real oddity on a partial holiday (banks and the government are open but the stock market is closed). The other highlight of the day is a speech by St. Louis Fed Bullard, he of the higher-for-longer leadership last year.

Two minor points—pundits will try to make hay out of jobless claims straw, but remember, it’s a weekly number. Kind of silly to make grand deductions about global macro from a weekly number. The best we could say about a number on the high side is that it might suggest a tiny dip in wage demands and wage—push inflation down the road, but hardly enough to make the Fed sit up and take notice.

Second, nonfarm payrolls tomorrow may be more important, but it’s critical not to read too much into any single month’s data. We show the 5-year chart from Trading Economics today for perspective. Jan had been a wild 504,000 (revised from 517,000), followed by 311,000 in Feb. Current consensus for tomorrow is 239,000, although Trading Economics has 250,000 and we never argue with them.

Payrolls is such an important number to traders that we get a continuous flow of estimates. ADP has 145,000 for the private sector. Bloomberg has 220,000 for the whole shebang, lower than the 239,000 consensus. The point is that the labor market is still tight and delivering well over the 100,000 “considered necessary to keep up with growth in the working-age population.”

More to the immediate point, the unemployment rate is expected to remain at the same 3.6%, so there is no reason for any shouting. Moreover, Reuters reports wages are expected to have grown by 4.3%, the slowest rate since 3.6% in June 2021. “If wage growth is gently moderating and the labor market isn't getting tighter, it would indicate that the rate rises are working and the economy isn't that much worse off for it.” Just as an aside, let’s note that the US is not getting the strikes as in the UK by public sector workers (nurses, teachers, et al.) nor strikes as in France over pensions. At a guess, it’s because the US blue-collar worker is either fat, dumb and happy or so depressed he can’t get off the couch.

A still-tight labor market doesn’t mean jobless claims today and payrolls tomorrow won’t roil the markets as usual, although we expect a whole lot less volatility because the markets should be thin for the Easter holiday.

Separately, the press is happy to find critics of the banking sector and all but cheer on another crisis. Some reports note the KBW index of bank stocks fell. Okay, see the chart (from Yahoo!Finance). There is practically nothing here to report. Besides, should we look to stock prices for hard news on the financial condition of banks? Bad things are a secret until the very last minute.

Similarly, the press keeps trying to sell newspapers by puffing up the “conflict” between the US and China, with The Economist all but blaming the US for being uppity while also making the interesting point that Xi thinks the US is hypocritical and doesn’t believe any of the high-minded ideals it pretends to hold. At a guess, China doesn’t see its self-interest lying in a military conflict with the US. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t want Taiwan, like it wanted Hong Kong far earlier than the treaty called for. But it does mean talk of war is far premature and hype.

Bottom line, the narrative is building (and everyone copying from everyone else) that the US is headed for recession and that means the Fed will chicken out and be cutting rates before year-end, no matter what they say now. This is fully disrespectful of the Fed. To be fair, even the Atlanta Fed GDPNow shows a drop in Q1 growth to 1.5% as of yesterday (we get another estimate on Monday). A dip in consumption was offset by a reduction in the contraction of investment, among other factors.

Well, after the rip-roaring 2021 recovery and the more normal 2022 growth, a dip here would hardly be surprising, especially with some structural demographic issues still not well understood, including the massive retirement by baby boomers. But a downward dip is not necessarily a recession. A downward dip is exactly what the Fed wants, anyway.

Forecast: We see the small dollar firming as likely short-covering and position-paring ahead of the holiday and nothing to do with the “first day of the second quarter.” We have never seen that exact phrase before, probably because it’s meaningless and reveals desperation for something to write about in a news-starved world. While we see the dollar recovering firmly later in the year as it becomes clear the US will be offering the only real interest rate available in the world, the time is not yet ripe. Traders may have pulled back from EM’s as a sign of risk-off, but it’s likely temporary. We can’t find any solid economics behind a dollar rally, and when data is missing, blame positioning by the big players. And now is a good time to heed Rocky’s Rule No. 4—Be careful what you read. There is a surfeit of hype out there these days.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!