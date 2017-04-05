Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: who cares? USD will fall anyway

The US monthly Nonfarm Payroll report is just around the corner, but the FX market can't care less. European currencies are trading around their highest for this year, and not far from pre-US election's levels, in spite, the latest Fed's monetary policy suggested that the Central Bank remains firm in the tightening path.

Soft US data alongside with increasing optimism, are behind the current negative sentiment towards the American currency. Over these last few days we knew that annualized growth in the world's largest economy was of 0.7%, well below market's expectations during the first quarter of the year, was inflation was kind of disappointing, as the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the PCE price index, pulled back from its February peak, with core yearly inflation down to 1.6% from 1.8%, and with real consumer spending increasing barely 0.3% in March.

That said, and despite nothing is said and done, the political uncertainty that fueled risk aversion during the first quarter of the year continues to ease. US President Donald Trump has achieved little on his first 100 days, with most of his campaign promises still in the air, while in Europe, some relief was felt after the first round of presidential elections, with the final outcome scheduled for this upcoming Sunday, when the country will return to the polls for the final round.

Commodities are under strong selling pressure, with oil plummeting on renewed fears over a worldwide glut amid rising production in the US, whilst base metals are being affected by poor Chinese data and delayed infrastructure investment in the US.

In this scenario, how much could US Nonfarm Payrolls matter to dollar traders? To be honest, the answer will be no, unless of course, the reading disappoints again, in which case the ongoing bearish trend will only continue.

Additionally, the market is not expecting a huge surprise for April employment figures, and latest data suggest that the best that can happen is to see a reading in line with average. The ADP survey indicated that the private sector added 177,000 new jobs in the month, pretty much matching market's consensus of 175K, while March reading suffered a downward revision to 255K from 263K.

The market is currently expecting the US to have added 185K new jobs in April, but also a higher unemployment rate, up to 4.6% from previous 4.5%. Wages are seen modestly higher, but within their latest range, and the poor income and spending readings released a few days ago, suggest that the figures have more chances of disappointing again rather than surpassing to the upside.

Even in the case of a strong headline reading, the market will have little excuses to re-buy the greenback, as the Fed will hardly change its path, still confident on the strength of the sector. Overall, the dollar is poised to continue easing against its high-yielding counterparts, and dependent on commodities and yields when it comes to the rest of the G-10 currencies.

EUR/USD levels to watch

The EUR/USD pair stands at fresh 2017 highs around 1.0950, challenging a major long-term resistance level, the 61.8% retracement of the post-US election slide, now a few pips above it but not enough to confirm a bullish breakout of the critical level. Technical readings in the daily chart show that the price stands far above its moving averages, with the 20 DMA surpassing its 200 DMA below the current level, and the RSI resuming its advance around 65, all of which supports additional gains. The Momentum indicator eases within overbought territory, but that's rather a consequence of the latest rate rather than a suggestion of upward exhaustion. Some follow-through beyond the current region could see the pair advancing up to 1.1000 first, while beyond this last, the pair can rally up to the 1.1070 region on a poor US employment report.

The supports for Friday came at 1.0890, 1.0850 ad 1.0820. Only below this last, the pair will turn further lower, with 1.0730 at sight for the following sessions.