Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: could surprise to the upside, but still not be enough to save the greenback

A mixed bag of soft US employment data released this Thursday put the greenback under further selling pressure ahead of the first relevant event of the year, the release of the US December's Nonfarm Payrolls report. The American currency weakened following FED's Minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday, showing that US economic policymakers based their decision to hike rates as largely based on markets' reactions to Trump's victory. Nevertheless, the committee also noted "substantial uncertainty" about upcoming policies, with the bank shifting from data-dependant to "Trump-dependant." Still, two to three rate hikes are still likely for this 2017.

As for US data, the Challenger Job Cuts report for December showed that the employers announced laid-off in the month that were 42% higher than those from a year earlier, as US employers announced plans to shed 33,627 jobs. The ADP private employment survey printed 153K, missing expectations of 170K while November reading suffer a 1,000 downward revision. Finally, weekly unemployment claims brought some fresh air, falling to 235K from a previously revised 263K.

The US economy is expected to have created at 175K new jobs last December, whilst the unemployment rate is expected to have ticked higher from 4.6% to 4.7%. Wages, as usual lately will take center stage after disappointing November figures, foreseen up 0.3% in the month, against previous 0.1% decline, as a recovery in salaries will help the FED to accelerate the pace of hiking this 2017.

Anyway, the employment figures tend to be above average due to seasonally hiring during December, which means there are little chances that the main figure will disappoint. A reading in line with expectations, with higher than-expected wages it's what it takes to put the greenback back in the bullish track. An scenario with soft jobs' creation and another month of poor growth in wages, will likely trigger a longer-lasting downward correction in the US currency.

EUR/USD levels to watch

The EUR/USD pair started the year plunging to 1.0340, its lowest in 14-years, bouncing afterwards in what so far, remains as a corrective move. From the post-US election peak down to the mentioned low, the pair has lost roughly 950 pips, with the recovery contained this Thursday by the 23.6% retracement of such decline around 1.0570. Sorter term, and just considering last week's spike up to 1.0649 towards the same low, the pair is above the 61.8% retracement, at 1.0530, which somehow supports a test of the mentioned high.

Technically, the daily chart shows that technical indicators have entered positive territory, although the RSI is still stuck in neutral readings. Additionally, the price is clearly above its 20 DMA, although the price is far below bearish 100 and 200 DMAs, which maintains the ongoing rally as corrective. However, and on a disappointing report, the pair can rally beyond the mentioned 1.0650, up to 1.0710, the 38.2% retracement of the larger decline. It would take some important follow through this last to think on a firmer recovery for the upcoming days, up to 1.0800/40.

The key support now is the 1.0490/1.0500 region, with a break below it pushing the price down to a strong support around 1.0420. A break below this last open doors for a retest of the mentioned yearly low of 1.0340.