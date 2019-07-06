Non-farm payrolls rise 75,000 in May far less than the 185,000 forecast

March and April totals revised lower by 75,000

Unemployment rate remains at 3.6%, a five decade low

Averge annual hourly earning fall 0.1% to 3.1%

For the second time in four months the US economy produced far fewer new jobs than forecast increasing concerns that the employment boom of the last two years may be shifting to a lower phase or ending.

Non-farm payrolls added just 75,000 new employees in May less than half the expected 185,000 and only one-third of the revised April total, according to the Employment Situation Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The unemployment rate remained at 3.6% a 50 year low and annual wages rose 3.1% down 0.1% from April. The broader U-6 rate often called the real unemployment or underemployment rate fell to 7.1% from 7.3%, its lowest since December 2000.

Job creation in the prior two months was also weaker than originally thought with March revised down to 153,000 from 189,000 and April to 224,000 from 263,000.

The slowing rate of job growth combined with GDP in the second quarter running at half the pace of the first three months reinforced speculation that the Federal Reserve’s next move will be a rate reduction, perhaps as soon as this month’s meeting the week of June 17th.

The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model has second quarter GDP tracking at 1.4%.

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell seemed to open the gate for a rate cut when he said recently, “But what I do know is that we will be prepared to adjust policy quickly and flexibly and to use all of our tools to support the economy should that be appropriate to keep the expansion on track."

The Fed Funds futures have the odds of an at least one rate cut at the June 19th meeting at 25.8%. That rises to 90.2% for the July 31st meeting, 97% in September, 98.1% in October and 99.1% by December. All of the meeting from September forward also have the odds of two or more cuts at 50% or higher.

CME Group

The dollar fell sharply on the release dropping about 50 points versus the euro to 1.1320, 60 points against the yen to 107.92 and 40 points from the sterling to 1.2749, in the first 15 minutes. Dollar losses continued into the afternoon in New York and the greenback was down against all major pairs.

Equity futures initially fell on the news. Dow futures dropped from +71 to flat but then rose into the equity open as the potential for a rate cut became clearer. The Dow was up almost 300 points in mid-afternoon trading.

Treasury rates fell with the 2-year losing 3 basis point to 1.85%, its lowest yield since early December. The 10-year shed 4 points to 2.08%, its weakest since September 2017.

The bond market has been broadcasting the possibility of a Fed cut for six months and more. Treasury rates have been falling since early November, before the last FOMC hike on December 19th. The yield on the 2-year Treasury fell below the Fed Funds rate in early March and the 10-year did so in early May. Each time this has happened in the past 20 years the Fed has cut rates. In 2000 it took seven months, in 2006 and 2007 15 months.

Reuters

The BLS report seconds the results from the private payroll company ADP which showed just 27,000 hires in May. It also give facts to the ISM employment indexes in manufacturing and services which, though they rose in May, services by a substantial amount, are both well below their peaks of last summer.

Two major statistics belie the building statistical chorus for a Fed move, initial jobless claims and the uenmployment rate.

Reuters

The 4-week moving averagefor claims was at 215,000 in the week of May 27th a level not seen in almost 50 years, since December 1969. The last time the US unemployment rate was better than 3.6%, Mick Jagger was 26.

Reuters

The trade dispute with China, concerns over the impact of the British exit from the European Union and the general drop in global economic activity combined with, for the US, the record length of the expansion, may have squeezed some of the optimism from businesses. But as long as jobless claims and the unemployment rate are not rising, the labor market has not dipped into pessimism.