Non-farm payrolls sharply miss expectations

Markets were lower to end the week, as Non-farm payrolls once again came in lower than expected.

Figures released by the Labor Department showed that payrolls in the United States increased by 190,000 in December, versus expectations of 400,000 jobs.

Gold prices fell to an intraday low of $1,782 on the report, which was the lowest XAUUSD has traded since mid-December.

Friday’s disappointing number was also lower than November’s payrolls figure, which was revised higher, showing an addition of 249,000 for that month.

As of writing, the S&P 500 was down 0.17%, with the NASDAQ trading 0.62% lower.

EU inflation hits record high

Germany’s DAX 30 ended the week in the red, as figures from the eurozone showed that inflation had once again risen.

Data released by Eurostat, reported that Inflation within the 19 member states using the Euro increased to 5% in December.

This was a rise from November’s figure, which came in at 4.9% and was 0.3% higher than market expectations for a 4.7% climb.

One of 2021’s biggest contributors to inflation was energy prices, which were up 26% compared to the year prior.

EURUSD hit an intraday high of 1.1358 on the news, after opening the session at 1.1296.