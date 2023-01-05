Asia market update: Equities trade generally higher; No unscheduled BOJ bond purchases seen [1st time in 5 sessions]; FOMC minutes in focus; AMZN to increase job cuts.
General Trend
- USD trades mixed.
- JPY rises [possible M&A flows in focus?].
- Commodity currencies drop after prior gains, US equity FUTs decline.
- China Caixin Services PMI beat ests.
- Japanese equities pare gains; Fast Retailing to report Dec sales figures after the market close.
- Hang Seng also trimmed gains.
- Shanghai Composite extended gains during morning trading [Consumer firms outperform].
- Energy index continues to weigh on the Aussie market.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- US ADP Employment due later today.
- BOJ is scheduled to buy bonds on Fri [Jan 6th].
- [Reminder for Australia] Details on issuance plans for the second half of 2022-23 will be provided on 6 January 2023.
- Samsung Electronics may issue Q4 guidance on Jan 6th (Fri).
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.
- (AU) Australia Dec Final PMI Services: 47.3 v 47.3 prelim (confirms 32nd month of expansion).
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.4%.
- (JP) Japan Dec Monetary Base Y/Y: -6.1% v -6.0%e [4th straight decline].
- (JP) Japan govt considers ¥500B subsidy on supply chain power saving/Decarbonization - Nikkei.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces a fixed rate funding op (2nd straight); to offer ¥2.0T in funds.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.7T v ¥2.7T indicated in 0.5% (prior 0.2%) 10-year JGBs; Avg Yield: 0.5000% v 0.2500% prior; bid-to-cover: 4.8x v 6.03x prior [1st JGB auction of 2023].
- (JP) Bank of Japan said to potentially increase FY22/23 CPI forecasts in quarterly revisions'; May raise 'core-core' CPI forecasts for FY24 depending on wage outlook - Press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected] (First in 5 sessions where there are no unscheduled ops).
- (JP) Japan Dec Consumer Confidence: 30.3 v 28.3e.
- (JP) Japan Dec Domestic Vehicle Sales Y/Y: -4.4% v +1.0% prior.
South Korea
- Kospi opened +0.5%.
- Hynix 00660.KR Considering USD denominated bond issuance.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng Opens +2.4%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.
- (HK) Hong Kong raises $5.8B in FX denominated green bonds.
- (HK) Hong Kong Dec PMI (Whole economy): 49.6 v 48.7 prior (4th straight contraction).
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.7T v ¥2.7T indicated in 0.5% (prior 0.2%) 10-year JGBs; Avg Yield: 0.5000% v 0.2500% prior; bid-to-cover: 4.8x v 6.03x prior [1st JGB auction of 2023].
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY3.0B prior; Net drain CNY356B v net drain CNY327B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8926 v 6.9131 prior (Strongest since Sept 2022).
Other
- (TW) Taiwan detains China military officers in a spy case - Press.
- (SG) Singapore Nov Retail Sales M/M: -3.7% v +0.1% prior; Y/Y: 6.2% v 7.8%e.
North America
- (US) Dec FOMC meeting minutes:: Most FED officials stressed need for policy flexibility; No participants anticipated rate cuts being appropriate in 2023.
- (US) Representative McCarthy: Do not want another speaker vote tonight (after 6th failed vote).
- Colonial Pipeline: Line 3 has been shut due to product releases in Virginia; impact from leak contained on co. property.
- Colonial Pipeline: Line 3 expected to restart by Jan 7th; Normal ops continue on remainder of system.
Europe
- (UK) Dec New Car Registrations Y/Y: 18.0% v 23.5% prior.
- (IE) Ireland Dec PMI Services: 52.7 v 50.8 prior.
- (UK) PM Sunak's strike legislation will allow workers to sue unions - press.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.5%, ASX 200 0.1% , Hang Seng +1.1%; Shanghai Composite +0.9% ; Kospi +0.6%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.0631-1.0601 ; JPY 132.71-131.68 ; AUD 0.6845-0.6800 ;NZD 0.6311-0.6264.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,856/oz; Crude Oil +1.3% at $73.75/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.7313/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trims gains amid renewed US Dollar demand
The US Dollar resumed its advance following the release of upbeat employment-related figures. AUD/USD settled at around 0.6760, back in the red for the week. US Nonfarm Payroll report could make it or break it.
EUR/USD hovering near fresh three-week lows
EUR/USD extended its weekly decline to 1.0514, bouncing from the level just modestly as Asian players reach their desks. December Euro Zone inflation and monthly US employment figures to shake the board on Friday.
Gold: Bulls not willing to give up despite broad USD demand
Gold came under selling pressure following the release of US macroeconomic figures, which showed resilient progress, particularly in the employment sector.
What to expect from Ethereum price after whale transactions hit the highest level
Ethereum price wiped out its recent losses and rebounded above the $1,260 level. Large wallet investors on the altcoin’s network started scooping up ETH tokens through the December 16 local bottom in the Ethereum price chart.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Layoffs spreading or another blockbuster month? Three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
The US is expected to report 200,000 job gains in December 2022. Tech layoffs may have affected the broader economy, hurting the labor market and weighing the USD. The NFP has beaten expectations in the past 8 releases.