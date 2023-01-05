Asia market update: Equities trade generally higher; No unscheduled BOJ bond purchases seen [1st time in 5 sessions]; FOMC minutes in focus; AMZN to increase job cuts.

General Trend

- USD trades mixed.

- JPY rises [possible M&A flows in focus?].

- Commodity currencies drop after prior gains, US equity FUTs decline.

- China Caixin Services PMI beat ests.

- Japanese equities pare gains; Fast Retailing to report Dec sales figures after the market close.

- Hang Seng also trimmed gains.

- Shanghai Composite extended gains during morning trading [Consumer firms outperform].

- Energy index continues to weigh on the Aussie market.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

- US ADP Employment due later today.

- BOJ is scheduled to buy bonds on Fri [Jan 6th].

- [Reminder for Australia] Details on issuance plans for the second half of 2022-23 will be provided on 6 January 2023.

- Samsung Electronics may issue Q4 guidance on Jan 6th (Fri).

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.

- (AU) Australia Dec Final PMI Services: 47.3 v 47.3 prelim (confirms 32nd month of expansion).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.4%.

- (JP) Japan Dec Monetary Base Y/Y: -6.1% v -6.0%e [4th straight decline].

- (JP) Japan govt considers ¥500B subsidy on supply chain power saving/Decarbonization - Nikkei.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces a fixed rate funding op (2nd straight); to offer ¥2.0T in funds.

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.7T v ¥2.7T indicated in 0.5% (prior 0.2%) 10-year JGBs; Avg Yield: 0.5000% v 0.2500% prior; bid-to-cover: 4.8x v 6.03x prior [1st JGB auction of 2023].

- (JP) Bank of Japan said to potentially increase FY22/23 CPI forecasts in quarterly revisions'; May raise 'core-core' CPI forecasts for FY24 depending on wage outlook - Press.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected] (First in 5 sessions where there are no unscheduled ops).

- (JP) Japan Dec Consumer Confidence: 30.3 v 28.3e.

- (JP) Japan Dec Domestic Vehicle Sales Y/Y: -4.4% v +1.0% prior.

South Korea

- Kospi opened +0.5%.

- Hynix 00660.KR Considering USD denominated bond issuance.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng Opens +2.4%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.

- (HK) Hong Kong raises $5.8B in FX denominated green bonds.

- (HK) Hong Kong Dec PMI (Whole economy): 49.6 v 48.7 prior (4th straight contraction).

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY3.0B prior; Net drain CNY356B v net drain CNY327B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8926 v 6.9131 prior (Strongest since Sept 2022).

Other

- (TW) Taiwan detains China military officers in a spy case - Press.

- (SG) Singapore Nov Retail Sales M/M: -3.7% v +0.1% prior; Y/Y: 6.2% v 7.8%e.

North America

- (US) Dec FOMC meeting minutes:: Most FED officials stressed need for policy flexibility; No participants anticipated rate cuts being appropriate in 2023.

- (US) Representative McCarthy: Do not want another speaker vote tonight (after 6th failed vote).

- Colonial Pipeline: Line 3 has been shut due to product releases in Virginia; impact from leak contained on co. property.

- Colonial Pipeline: Line 3 expected to restart by Jan 7th; Normal ops continue on remainder of system.

Europe

- (UK) Dec New Car Registrations Y/Y: 18.0% v 23.5% prior.

- (IE) Ireland Dec PMI Services: 52.7 v 50.8 prior.

- (UK) PM Sunak's strike legislation will allow workers to sue unions - press.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.5%, ASX 200 0.1% , Hang Seng +1.1%; Shanghai Composite +0.9% ; Kospi +0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.0631-1.0601 ; JPY 132.71-131.68 ; AUD 0.6845-0.6800 ;NZD 0.6311-0.6264.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,856/oz; Crude Oil +1.3% at $73.75/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.7313/lb.