EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 after latest US data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0700 in the American session on Thursday. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI declined at a softer pace than expected in January and helped the US Dollar gather strength.
GBP/USD tries to stabilize above 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its traction and turned negative on the day below 1.2000 before staging a rebound. With Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory following the latest data releases from the US, however, the US Dollar holds its ground and limits the pair's upside.
Gold: XAU/USD lower lows maintain $1,800 at sight Premium
Spot gold extended its bearish route, posting a fresh February low of $1,827.65 following the release of United States macroeconomic data. The US Dollar consolidated its latest gains throughout the first half of the day, with stock markets hovering around their opening levels.
MASK price ready to jump 25% under these specific conditions
Mask Network (MASK) had had a staggering performance these past three days, even before the US inflation numbers came out. With traders becoming convinced that 2023 is the year of the turnaround that will reintroduce more normal market conditions, price action is seeing investor inflow to get ahead of that.
Roku Earnings: ROKU stock up 10% despite extreme growth in Q4 operating expenses
Roku (ROKU) stock has leapt ahead by 10% in Thursday's premarket after the previous day delivering a large beat to revenue expectations in the fourth quarter. Afterhours on Wednesday Roku reported revenue of $867 million that destroyed Wall Street consensus for $803 million.