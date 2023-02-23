The Fed Minutes have come and gone and in the end, no real fireworks from the event risk.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses 0.6800 as risk-aversion leads the way
AUD/USD trades near an intraday low of 0.6780 as the dismal market mood undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency. A sharp decline in US indexes hints at continued risk-off moves in Asia.
EUR/USD settles below 1.0600 ahead of critical US data
The US Dollar kept advancing on Thursday, pushing EUR/USD to a fresh February low of 1.0576. American GDP suffered a downward revision, while inflation keeps pushing higher, spurring risk aversion. US PCE Price Index coming up next.
Gold: XAU/USD keeps marching toward $1,800 Premium
Spot gold remains on the back foot, with XAU/USD bottoming this Thursday at $1,817.42 a troy ounce. The US Dollar maintained its momentum throughout the day, pausing temporarily during European trading hours but resuming its advance after the US opening.
Shiba Inu: This bullish setup suggests a 30% rally on the cards
Shiba Inu price noted a decent recovery at the beginning of the year. The meme token has since observed a pullback in value, which gave SHIB traders the impression that a downtrend might be on the way. However, the current conditions of the market actually indicate a rather opposite price momentum.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: US Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons to expect a slide Premium
It ain't over until the Federal Reserve (Fed) gets its favorite inflation figure – and any 0.1% can make a difference. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) report is published after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) one, this month on Friday, February 24 at 13:30 GMT. Nevertheless, PCE is what the world's most powerful central bank targets – especially the core figure.