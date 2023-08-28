The Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech was predictably cautious regarding inflation and interest rate policy. Short-term yields pushed higher, but major US indices closed the session, and the week higher.
This week will be busy with some important economic data from the US and beyond. Investors will focus on US growth and jobs data, and euro-area’s CPI estimate.
In China, the week started upbeat after the government announced measures to boost appetite for Chinese equities. Beijing halved the stamp duty on stock trades, while Hong Kong said it plans a task force to boost liquidity. The CSI 300 rallied more than 2% and HSI jumped more than 1.5%. But gains remain.
Energy traders remain little impressed with China stimulus measures. The barrel of US crude trades around the $80pb level, yet the failure to break below a major Fibonacci support last week – major 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on the latest rally, keeps oil bulls timidly in charge of the market despite the weak China sentiment. Oil trading volumes show an unusual fall since July when compared to volumes traded in the past two years.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays bid above 1.0800 as US Dollar retreats on upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0800, rebounding from 13-week lows in early Europe on Monday. The US Dollar pullback lifts the pair amid the return of risk flows while traders digest Friday's hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2600 despite softer US Dollar, UK holiday
GBP/USD is falling back under 1.2600, losing the upside traction on the first day of a new week. The pair fails to cheer a modest US Dollar retreat and China's policy support measures-driven upbeat risk tone. Light trading is likely to extend due to the UK Summer Bank holiday.
Gold floats above $1,910 support, focus on China, US data
Gold Price (XAU/USD) remains dicey after pushing back the bearish bias with the first positive weekly close in five. The Yellow Metal’s latest inaction could be linked to the market’s anxiety ahead of this week’s top-tier US inflation and employment clues.
Charles Hoskinson says Cardano will beat competitors Bitcoin, Ethereum, become world’s largest cryptocurrency
Charles Hoskinson, an American entrepreneur and the creator of Cardano shared his thoughts on Cardano. The creator of the Ethereum-alternative believes the token is likely to beat competitors Bitcoin and Ethereum, in terms of market capitalization.
The week ahead – US Nonfarm Payrolls, EU flash CPI and US PCE inflation
Due to increasing concerns over deflationary pressures, recent thinking on further ECB rate hikes has been shifting to a possible pause when the central bank next meets in September.