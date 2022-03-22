Todays’ market summary
-
The Dollar strengthening is intact.
-
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down.
-
Brent is extending gains currently as some European Union members discussed a potential oil embargo on Russia.
-
Gold prices are retracing down currently as bond yields climb higher on aggressive Fed stance.
Top daily news
Stock index futures are mixed currently after Wall Street dipped on Monday following hawkish Powell comments. Apple shares added 0.85% outperforming market despite reports thousands of users experienced problems after outage hit nearly a dozen services, Microsoft shares slid 0.42% on Monday on back of reports the hacking group Lapsus$, which often demands ransom payments from the large corporations that it infiltrates, claims that it has gained access to technology giant’s internal systems.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.13%
|GBP USD
|-0.2%
|USD JPY
|+0.71%
The Dollar strengthening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.3% on Monday after Powell said central bank must move "expeditiously" to combat inflation.
GBP/USD joined EUR/USD’s continuing slide on Monday as Rightmove data showed change in the asking price of homes for sale in UK slowed in March. Both euro and Pound are lower against the Dollar currently. USD/JPY continued its advancing yesterday while AUD/USD reversed its climbing with both the yen and Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.24%
|Nikkei Index
|+1.05%
|Hang Seng Index
|+2.43%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.24%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently with the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes up at 2.333%. US stock market closed lower yesterday after Fed chair Powell said the central bank will raise rates more aggressively and is prepared to hike interest rates by a half percentage point at its next policy meeting if needed. The three main US stock index benchmarks booked daily losses in the range of 0.04% to 0.58% Monday.
European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending higher yesterday led by mining shares. Asian indexes are up today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index leading gains as China’s State Council pledged stronger monetary policy support on Monday.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.1%
|WTI Crude
|+0.3%
Brent is extending gains currently as some European Union members discussed a potential oil embargo on Russia. Prices rallied yesterday as European Union nations disagreed on whether to join the United States in a Russian oil embargo. US West Texas Intermediate WTI rose 7.09% and is higher currently. Brent jumped 7.12% to $115.62 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.1%
Gold prices are retracing down currently as bond yields climb higher on aggressive Fed stance. Spot gold gained 0.77% settling at $1935.99 an ounce on Monday.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.1000 as dollar loses interest
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.0950 earlier in the day and climbed above 1.1000. The improving market mood in the early European session seems to be weighing on the dollar and helping the pair push higher. In the absence of high-tier data releases, markets will focus on central bank speak.
GBP/USD pares early losses, rises above 1.3200
GBP/USD stayed under bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours and fell below 1.3130 before reversing its direction. The positive shift witnessed in risk mood seems to be helping the British pound find demand while weighing on the greenback.
Gold looks vulnerable whilst below $1,941
Gold price remains stuck in a familiar range below $1,940, lacking a clear direction. Treasury yields firm up on hawkish Fed while the Russia-Ukraine crisis rages on.
Three cryptos that reached a market bottom: XLM, WAX, and FTM
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM, WAX, and FTM. Analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.