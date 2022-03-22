Todays’ market summary

The Dollar strengthening is intact.

Futures on three main US stock indexes are down.

Brent is extending gains currently as some European Union members discussed a potential oil embargo on Russia.

Gold prices are retracing down currently as bond yields climb higher on aggressive Fed stance.

Top daily news

Stock index futures are mixed currently after Wall Street dipped on Monday following hawkish Powell comments. Apple shares added 0.85% outperforming market despite reports thousands of users experienced problems after outage hit nearly a dozen services, Microsoft shares slid 0.42% on Monday on back of reports the hacking group Lapsus$, which often demands ransom payments from the large corporations that it infiltrates, claims that it has gained access to technology giant’s internal systems.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.13% GBP USD -0.2% USD JPY +0.71%

The Dollar strengthening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.3% on Monday after Powell said central bank must move "expeditiously" to combat inflation.

GBP/USD joined EUR/USD’s continuing slide on Monday as Rightmove data showed change in the asking price of homes for sale in UK slowed in March. Both euro and Pound are lower against the Dollar currently. USD/JPY continued its advancing yesterday while AUD/USD reversed its climbing with both the yen and Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.24% Nikkei Index +1.05% Hang Seng Index +2.43% Australian Stock Index +0.24%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently with the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes up at 2.333%. US stock market closed lower yesterday after Fed chair Powell said the central bank will raise rates more aggressively and is prepared to hike interest rates by a half percentage point at its next policy meeting if needed. The three main US stock index benchmarks booked daily losses in the range of 0.04% to 0.58% Monday.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending higher yesterday led by mining shares. Asian indexes are up today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index leading gains as China’s State Council pledged stronger monetary policy support on Monday.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.1% WTI Crude +0.3%

Brent is extending gains currently as some European Union members discussed a potential oil embargo on Russia. Prices rallied yesterday as European Union nations disagreed on whether to join the United States in a Russian oil embargo. US West Texas Intermediate WTI rose 7.09% and is higher currently. Brent jumped 7.12% to $115.62 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.1%

Gold prices are retracing down currently as bond yields climb higher on aggressive Fed stance. Spot gold gained 0.77% settling at $1935.99 an ounce on Monday.

