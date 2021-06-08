Top daily news

Stocks are mixed currently with commodities and gold pulling back after US stocks closed mixed Monday. Amazon shares lost 0.26% underperforming market, Tesla gained 1.01% Monday after Elon Musk said Tesla will not produce the Model S Plaid Plus, the most expensive variant of its flagship sedan.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.18% GBP USD -0.47% USD JPY +0.22% AUD USD -0.02%

The Dollar weakening has reversed currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slid 0.15% Monday.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD slowed their climbing Monday after federal statistics office Destatis reported German factory orders declined in April. Both pairs are lower currently. AUD/USD slowed its climbing Monday while USD/JPY slowed its sliding with both Australian dollar and yen lower against the greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.06% Nikkei Index -0.31% Hang Seng Index -0.44% Australian Stock Index +0.15%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed currently while US 10-year Treasury yields hover around 1.564%. The three US main stock benchmarks recorded daily returns ranging from -0.36% to +0.49% Monday as Republicans vowed to oppose Yellen's G7 tax deal of a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%, casting doubt on its future.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending higher Monday led by autos shares. Asian indexes are mostly down today with Australia’s All Ordinaries ASX 200 Index defies the prevailing downcast sentiment as Australia business activity rises to fresh highs in May, and Nikkei down despite Japan revised Q1 data showing the economy shrank at a slower pace than initially reported.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.65% WTI Crude -0.78%

Brent is edging lower today after data showed China’s crude oil imports fell in May. Prices closed lower Monday after Brent traded near two year high as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia committed to gradually lifting supply curbs. Brent lost 0.6% to $71.49 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.27%

Gold prices are pulling back currently. August gold rose 0.4% to $1898.80 an ounce on Monday.

