Global stock futures are mixed currently after SP500 ended at a fresh record on Friday after underlying inflation miss. Facebook shares slid 0.53% Friday as the Texas Supreme Court ruled that Facebook can be held liable if sex traffickers use the platform to prey on children while Facebook contended that it is protected under Section 230 – an internet law that says online platforms are not responsible for third-party content posted on the service's site, Tesla shares fell 1.17% while Tesla began making software fix Saturday to more than 285,000 vehicles in China over a safety risk concerning the vehicle's cruise control feature.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.01% GBP USD +0.32% USD JPY -0.13% AUD USD +0.1%

The Dollar weakening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slipped 0.05% on Friday after Bureau of Economic Analysis report core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) rose 0.5% on month in May after 0.7% increase in April when an 0.6% increase was forecast.

GBP/USD continued sliding Friday while EUR/USD continued climbing as GfK reported its Consumer Climate index for Germany slowed its deterioration in June. Both pairs are higher currently. USD/JPY continued retreating Friday while AUD/USD extended gains with both yen and the Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

ndices Change Dow Jones Index +0.16% Nikkei Index -0.01% Hang Seng Index -0.11% Australian Stock Index -0.02%

Futures on US equity benchmarks are up currently after ending mixed on Friday as data showed consumer spending was basically flat in May, missing forecasts, while personal income declined by a less than expected 2%. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily returns ranging from -0.1% to +0.7% Friday.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending mixed on Friday. Asian indexes are mostly falling today with Hang Seng Index leading losses currently while data over the weekend showed profit growth at China’s industrial firms slowed again in May.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.2% WTI Crude -0.07%

Brent is edging lower currently. Prices advanced on Friday as the number of active US oil rigs fell one to 372 last week, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 1% but is lower currently. August Brent crude added 0.8% to $76.18 a barrel on Friday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.07%

Gold prices are edging higher today. August gold added 0.1% settling at $1777.80 on Friday, posting the first weekly climb in four weeks.

