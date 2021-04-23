Top daily news

Global equities are mixed currently after Wall Street pullback Thursday following reports President Biden will propose a historic tax increase on investment gains for the rich. Amazon shares lost 1.58% while the company reported it is bringing a palm-scanning payment system to Whole Foods stores in the US, Tesla shares fell 3.28% on Thursday underperforming market.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.32% GBP USD +0.32% USD JPY -0.05% AUD USD +0.15%

The Dollar strengthening has stalled currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, rose 0.2% Thursday as US Labor Department reported 547 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 586 thousand the previous week.

EUR/USD joined GBP/USD’s continued sliding Thursday as the European Central Bank decided to leave policy on hold despite its prediction of a strong rebound in the eurozone economy from mid-year as COVID-19 infections are brought under control. Both pairs are higher currently. AUD/USD joined USD/JPY’s continued sliding with both yen and Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.21% GB 100 Index +0.43% Nikkei Index -0.35% Hang Seng Index +0.91%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed currently ahead of Markit’s flash manufacturing PMI report at 15:45 CET today after a bearish session yesterday on reports details of president Biden’s tax proposal including nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million will be released next week before Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded similar daily losses of 0.9% each.

European stock indexes are higher today after closing higher Thursday led by utilities shares. Asian indexes are mostly up today with Hang Seng leading gainers.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.05% WTI Crude +0.44%

Brent is edging higher today. . Oil prices ended marginally higher yesterday amid reports Libya’s oil production fell to about 1 million barrels per day in recent days and could drop further due to budgetary issues. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures added 0.1% and is higher currently. June Brent crude tacked 0.1% to $65.40 a barrel on Thursday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.04%

Gold prices are extending losses today . June gold lost 0.6% settling at $1,782 an ounce on Thursday – first loss in three sessions.

