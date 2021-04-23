Top daily news
Global equities are mixed currently after Wall Street pullback Thursday following reports President Biden will propose a historic tax increase on investment gains for the rich. Amazon shares lost 1.58% while the company reported it is bringing a palm-scanning payment system to Whole Foods stores in the US, Tesla shares fell 3.28% on Thursday underperforming market.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.32%
|GBP USD
|+0.32%
|USD JPY
|-0.05%
|AUD USD
|+0.15%
The Dollar strengthening has stalled currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, rose 0.2% Thursday as US Labor Department reported 547 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 586 thousand the previous week.
EUR/USD joined GBP/USD’s continued sliding Thursday as the European Central Bank decided to leave policy on hold despite its prediction of a strong rebound in the eurozone economy from mid-year as COVID-19 infections are brought under control. Both pairs are higher currently. AUD/USD joined USD/JPY’s continued sliding with both yen and Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.21%
|GB 100 Index
|+0.43%
|Nikkei Index
|-0.35%
|Hang Seng Index
|+0.91%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed currently ahead of Markit’s flash manufacturing PMI report at 15:45 CET today after a bearish session yesterday on reports details of president Biden’s tax proposal including nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million will be released next week before Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded similar daily losses of 0.9% each.
European stock indexes are higher today after closing higher Thursday led by utilities shares. Asian indexes are mostly up today with Hang Seng leading gainers.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.05%
|WTI Crude
|+0.44%
Brent is edging higher today. . Oil prices ended marginally higher yesterday amid reports Libya’s oil production fell to about 1 million barrels per day in recent days and could drop further due to budgetary issues. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures added 0.1% and is higher currently. June Brent crude tacked 0.1% to $65.40 a barrel on Thursday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.04%
Gold prices are extending losses today . June gold lost 0.6% settling at $1,782 an ounce on Thursday – first loss in three sessions.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050 after upbeat Eurozone Preliminary PMIs. The US dollar remains heavily offered across the board amid a mixed market mood, in the wake of Biden's plan for a tax hike. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.3900 amid upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3900, as the US dollar resumes decline after Biden's tax hike plan fuelled rally fades. The UK Retail Sales and PMIs beat expectations, offering support to the pound.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD eases from tops, downside remains cushioned
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the $1,790 region. A modest bounce in the equity markets, US bond yields exerted some pressure. The prevalent USD selling bias should help limit the downside for the commodity.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.