No respite for the USD as yield curve sheds 3bps flat

USD/JPY eyeing 113.00 and EUR pre 1.0700. CAD holds off 1.3000 again as AUD struggles above 0.7700. GBP in limbo.

Any hopes that the USD correction from yesterday was going to be a temporary affair were dashed early on in London, and into the London close, US Tsy yields across the curve are down 3bps flat to put another dent in the greenback across the board. USD/JPY has now pushed below the 113.50 mark, and looks set to test the stronger demand sitting in front of 113.00. Concurrently, EUR/USD has pushed through 1.0650 despite political risks EU wide, as we well as further confirmation from the ECB minutes that the governing council will look through the inflation rise given the impact from energy.

If the stronger US inflation stats and retail sales numbers yesterday could not garner a resurgence in USD rates and currency, then today’s second tier jobless claims and Philly Fed were never going to influence, and the better than expected numbers were again largely dismissed. Early talk of USD sales out of China look to have been the catalyst for these latest USD moves, but this may also be a case of technical exhaustion, especially with EUR/USD and USD/JPY hitting ‘value’ levels through 1.0600 and 114.50 respectively.

This may work in the opposite direction for AUD/USD, which has struggled through 0.7700, but the fall in full time jobs in the jobs report overnight may be playing its part as base metal prices have also stalled. NZD/USD has outperformed to a modest degree – for today – which has been enough to fend off AUD/NZD from 1.0700 for now.

USD/CAD has been moving against the grain as the USD has fallen against the carry currencies, stopping some 1011 ticks shy of 1.3000 to move back through 1.3050 again. A modest fall in Oil price may be attributed, but looks coincidental as yet.

GBP looked to be fighting against the data this week, but despite resistance above the 0.8500 level holding off EUR/GBP earlier on, we have now broken through here as demand in the 0.8450-80 looks to have won out. This puts Cable in limbo for now, but resistance in the 1.2520-40 area has been equally influential, as sellers are comfortably selling at current levels ahead of the much anticipated triggering of Article 50 next month (or earlier?). UK retail sales is another test for GBP Friday.