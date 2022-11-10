Markets
Stocks wobbled after the "red tsunami" investors backed failed to materialize. Then the S&P 500 made new lows on the flash flood effects when Binance scuppered its deal to buy rival FTX triggering a flurry of bitcoin selling below $16,000, decimating long-positioned investors.
You can't deny the growing correlation between bitcoin and risk assets. The FTX news is having an outsized effect on asset prices. Once the second largest crypto exchange globally, FTX has told investors that without more capital, bankruptcy is likely. Hence all ships were sinking on the crypto tumult.
All this unexpected noise is happening ahead of the hotly-anticipated US CPI, which will be a sensitive marker for the FOMC on how high to take interest rates.
Bitcoin spillovers are not negligible, and given how widely crypto coins are held, it could mean more forced liquidation of other assets to cover margin calls as long position investors were massively wrong-footed.
Unfortunately, for crypto buyers, there is no lender of last resort. Hence the sell-off could have more legs to run as industry liquidation chasers remain on the hunt selling a variety of cryptos and native FTX coins to protect their downside as the crypto contagion effect roils. Indeed, this could be a tipping point for crypto after investors were left bag- holding a series of significant industry insolvencies earlier this year.
Regarding the midterm election, of course, it wasn't a great showing for Democrats either. A purple dilemma might be the best way to describe the red-blue tangle that emerged Wednesday. It'll be gridlock, that's for sure. But perhaps not the friendliest kind for market participants, many of whom were hoping for a more resounding rebuke of Democrats given inflation realities.
Volumes outside specific risk events this week have been a tad light, this theme will likely continue today ahead of the US CPI print, with excess risk-taking likely to be pared back. With the updated used car figures coming in a tad more robust than expected, economists are tweaking their headline and core forecasts to higher.
Oil markets
Crude oil prices moved lower overnight after the Energy Information Administration reported a bearish to consensus crude oil inventory build of 3.9 million barrels for the week of November 4. Unfortunately for oil bulls, that was only the tip of the iceberg as a run of bearish economic headlines put China in the headlights, or rather taillights, as reopening optimism fades fast as a spike in local covid cases weighs like an anvil on oil markets.
Adding to the oil spill, broad-based risk de-grossing, and a sturdy US dollar ahead of the hotly anticipated US CPI data is not helping matters for many oil investors caught long and wrong after splurging on last week now suspect China reopening speculation.
Forex
The USD was choppy during the New York session, but the direction of travel turned higher ahead of tonight's US CPI print as weaker China data sent growth fears reverberating through G-10 FX markets.
THB traded at its highest level since Sept. 19 because of substantial foreign investment flows likely caused by travel sector optimism.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD seesaws around seven-week high above 0.6600 after US inflation-led rally
AUDUSD stays defensive around 0.6620, following the heaviest daily run-up since October 2011, as bulls seek more clues to extend the previous day’s rally during early Friday. The Aussie pair jumped the most in 11 years on Thursday after the US CPI pushed back hawkish expectations from the US Fed.
EURUSD retreats from three-month high but stays beyond 1.0070 support confluence
EURUSD bulls take a breather around the highest levels since early August, retreating to 1.0188 during Friday’s Asian session, as it pares the biggest daily jump in a week. Daily closing beyond September’s peak becomes necessary for further upside.
Gold steadies around multi-day top near $1,750 on Fed concerns, US data eyed
Gold price seesaws around the highest levels in 11 weeks as bulls seek more clues to extend the US inflation-led rally during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed the multi-day peak around $1,757 after the downbeat US CPI data for October.
Cryptos bounce as FTX CEO vows to do right by investors
The crypto market is showing applaudable retaliation signals after the mudslide decline witnessed earlier in the week. As many in the space attribute, the liquidation to FTX's questionable risk-on policies, CEO of FTX Sam Bankmanfreid has vowed to restore investors' confidence.
US inflation slows and financial markets respond, DOW and AUDUSD Eyed
It was quite a day across the financial markets on Thursday as the eagerly awaited US inflation data hit the wires at 1:30 pm GMT. Consumer prices, measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), increased less than anticipated.