US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 98.200.

Energies: May '22 Crude is Down at 101.28.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 10 ticks and trading at 149.24.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 20 ticks Lower and trading at 4601,00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1929.60. Gold is 94 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower. All of Europe is trading Lower as well at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Challenger Job Cuts is out at 7:30 AM EST. Major.

Core PCE Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Personal Income m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Personal Spending is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 9 AM EST. Major.

Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 2 PM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 2 PM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 2 PM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Jun 2022 - 03/30/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 03/30/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral Day as we didn't see much in the way of correlation. The markets veered to the Downside and the Dow closed 65 points Lower. The other indices closed Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning we didn't see any real evidence of correlation as the USD and Bonds were trading Lower, along with the indices themselves. From a market correlation perspective this makes no sense as we should have seen the indices pointed Higher, but we didn't. Hence the Neutral or Mixed bias. What we could be seeing is the situation of one day up, next day lower. That is fine and well while it works until it doesn't because it does not work all the time. The markets veered to the downside as all the indices closed Lower. Today we have about 8 economic reports, all of which are major.