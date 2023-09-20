Stocks in Asia have dropped following modest losses on Wall Street. Market participants are positioning themselves for the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision, with expectations of higher for longer interest rates persisting to combat inflation.
Adding to the regional malaise, Chinese leaders have maintained the one- and five-year loan prime rates, particularly risk-averse, given the property concerns. This decision follows the central bank's recent move to keep policy rates unchanged while officials evaluate the economic consequences of existing stimulus measures.
There doesn't seem to be a one-stop policy fix through the money market feedback loop, as cutting rates could continue to drive capital outflows via the weaker Yuan FX channels.
Even if Chinese authorities were to unveil large-scale rate cuts, it would likely prove insufficient to counteract the multifaceted challenges confronting the Chinese economy. These challenges include mounting debt levels at the local government and corporate levels, the ongoing trade tensions with the United States, the regulatory crackdown on the tech sector in 2021, and the persistent property market crisis. China's priorities have shifted away from purely pursuing economic growth; instead, they now emphasize technological self-sufficiency and financial stability. As a result, the Chinese government will likely continue implementing targeted fiscal, monetary, and supply-side measures to address these complex issues.
We could be nearing the point where traders throw in the towel on expectations of more significant stimulus or a substantial improvement in economic momentum.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
