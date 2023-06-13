Share:

USD: Jun '23 is Down at 103.275.

Energies: Jul '23 Crude is Up at 68.40.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 12 ticks and trading at 127.16.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 23 ticks Higher and trading at 4348.50.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1978.40. Gold is 87 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is fractionally Lower. Currently Europe is trading Mixed.

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. This is Major.

CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

CPI y/y is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 10 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 10 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is still Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 6/12/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 6/12/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets am Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower Monday morning and this usually reflects an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 190 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias which defies conventional wisdom which say "one day up, next day down." But we don't use conventional wisdom, we use our rules of market correlation, and those rules told us yesterday that the markets rise and they did. Today we have the all-important CPI numbers that will affect interest rates going forward as the Federal Reserve will these numbers to determine an interest rate hike, if needed. Tomorrow the Federal Reserve will determine if additional rate hikes are necessary, or they may elect to relax for the time being.