US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.685.

Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Up at 68.77.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 14 ticks and trading at 162.11.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 41 ticks Lower and trading at 4509.25.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1799.50. Gold is 10 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is currently trading Mixed. All of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 1:10 PM EST. Major.

Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Consumer Credit is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract remains Sept '21 for the time being. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Dec 2021 - 9/7/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 9/7/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Tuesday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded Lower by 269 points , the S&P Lower by 15 however the Nasdaq managed to eke out a gain of 11. All in all a Neutral or Mixed market. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Usually whenever we have a major holiday weekend with at least 3 days we typically see a major upswing the next trading day. This is because of pent up demand from the markets not being open on the holiday in question. Given that Monday was Labor and yesterday was the first day back after a three day, we saw none of that. When we viewed the indices early Tuesday morning as is our custom, they were all down and really didn't gravitate to the Upside at all. Why did this occur? It could have been a number of reasons: no economic news to drive it Higher Tuesday, President Biden coming to the New York/New Jersey area yesterday? It is truly hard to say because it doesn't make any sense, but such are the markets these days. Today we have Jolts Job Openings, the Beige Book and Consumer Credit, all of which are Major. Will they be enough to move the markets to the Upside? Only time will tell.