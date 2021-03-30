US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Up at 93.115.

Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Down at 61.08.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 19 ticks and trading at 154.06.

Indices: The Mar'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 2 ticks Higher and trading at 3959.50.

Gold: The April'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1696.80. Gold is 178 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher (fractionally) and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher. Currently Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible Challenges To Traders Today

FOMC Member Quarles Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 2:30 PM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were pointed Higher Monday morning. The Dow traded 98 points Higher however the S&P and Nasdaq both traded Lower. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday there was no real economic news to drive the markets in any one direction either up or down so the markets traded Mixed with the Dow gaining 98 points but the S&P losing 3 and the Nasdaq 79. Today we will make up for that as we have Home Price Index and Consumer Confidence, both of which are major and both of which are proven market movers.