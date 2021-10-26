US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Down at 93.805.

Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Down at 83.22.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up to 8 ticks and trading at 158.25.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 68 ticks Higher and trading at 4575.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1804.40. Gold is 24 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Down which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show a correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that they may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 10/25/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 10/25/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Monday morning. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow gained 64 points and the other indices gained ground as well. And this was on a day with no major economic news to speak of. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market but our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we didn't see very much in the way of correlation so we maintained a Neutral or Mixed bias. A Mixed bias means the markets could go anywhere. Yesterday it migrated to the Upside as the indices all traded Higher on Monday. Today we have HPI, New Home Sales, and Richmond Manufacturing Index; all of which are major and proven market movers.